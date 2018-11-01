WAYCROSS — Teresa Wright Mullis, 73, passed away Sunday morning, April 4, 2021, at the Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness. She was born in Atlanta, to the late Horace Wright and Myrtice Wright but lived in Waycross for the last 40 years as a homemaker. She was a member of The Waycross Primitive Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her son, Michael Mullis. Norras Thrift, She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Pastor Bill Mullis, of Waycross; three children, Marty Mullis (Brandi) of Tifton, Melissa Wheeler (Tony) of Waycross, and Marie Counts (Jeff) of St. Simons Island; 11 grandchildren, Kylee Wheeler, Brandon Mullis, Bryson Wheeler, Blake Counts, Bryce Mullis, Will Counts, Olivia Kate Mullis, Lilly Wood, Anna Counts, Mikell Bond, and Lucy Bond; three sisters, Denise Yates (Bill), Lilla Kiser (Bob), and Marilyn Floyd (Ted) all of Atlanta; a sister-in-law, Julie Brannen of Statesboro; a special niece, Christy Bond (Chris) of Patterson; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, at Central Baptist Church. A graveside service was held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Flint River Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Thomaston, Georgia. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday at Music Funeral Home. The family requests that anyone wishing to send flowers donate in the form of any live potted plant that can be planted. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made in her honor to The Trumpet of Truth, c/o Elder Marty Mullis, 142 Cambridge Court, Tifton, Georgia, 31794 or Hospice House Satilla, 811 Beacon Street, Waycross, 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfh.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.