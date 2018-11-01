BLACKSHEAR — Terence Anthony “Terry” Pearson, 72, of Blackshear, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at his residence following a short illness. Born February 28, 1948, in Waycross, Pearson lived in Pierce County all of his life. He was a 1966 graduate of Blackshear High School and entered the U.S. Navy on July 28, 1966. Pearson served four years of active duty, which included a year in DaNang, Vietnam. He received several medals for his service, including the Purple Heart. While serving in the Navy, Pearson was a member of the first Navy K-9 Corp of Sentry Dog Handlers while in combat. Following his military service, Pearson went on to make a career in law enforcement which was a job he loved. He retired as a corporal with the Georgia State Patrol stationed at Post 22 in Waycross. Pearson was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church where he served in many capacities. He taught the Adult Sunday school class for many years before his illness of cancer in August 2020. Pearson was a son of the late Patricia P. Galloway. He was raised as the son of his maternal grandparents, the late Pat and Martha Pearson. He was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Annie D. Thigpen and the Rev. Jody Thigpen; his stepfather, Jesse O. Galloway; and a niece, Annie Nichols. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Judy Thigpen Pearson of Blackshear; his daughter and son-in-law, Jenny and Jeffrey Parr of Blackshear; three grandchildren, Jey and Jamie Parr of Hahira, Jarrett Parr of Blackshear, and Jenna Parr of Blackshear; a great-granddaughter, Elsie J. Parr; a sister, Gayle (David) Richardson of Douglasville; a brother, Jess O. (Rhonda) Galloway of Greenville, S.C.; six sisters-in-law, Annelle (Sonny) Bryant of Bonaire, Marvene Brooks of St. Simons Island, Jean (Jim) Wood of Waycross, Debbie (Harry) Nichols of Newberry, Florida, Tammy (Steve) Jeffords of Blackshear, and Billie Jo Thigpen of Blackshear; four brothers-in-law, Joe (Shirley) Thigpen of Blackshear, John Thigpen of Blackshear, Saul (Tammie) Thigpen of Hoboken, and Sammy Thigpen of Blackshear; a wonderful family friend, Elon Gillis Galloway of Waycross; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral service was held Monday afternoon, November 9, at the First Baptist Church in Blackshear. Interment followed in the St. Johns Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com. Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.