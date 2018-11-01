Tebeau-Linden Wreck Hurts 1

A Waycross man was injured Friday morning when the vehicle he was driving collided with another at the intersection of Tebeau Street and Linden Drive, Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerritt said.

Donnie Lamont Croom, 48, of the 900 block of Lee Avenue, was transported to Satilla Memorial Health by Ware County EMS complaining of pain in his lower back and right knee, Skerritt said. Michael Spicer, 18, of the 6400 block of Phillips Road in Blackshear, reported no injuries, Skerritt said.

Deputy Leevon Payne responded to the accident at 11:53 a.m. Friday after Croom, driving a 2017 Ford Econoline van, struck Spicer’s 2005 Crown Victoria in the driver’s side door, the captain said. Spicer was westbound in the right lane on Tebeau Street and attempted to make an improper left hand turn onto Linden Drive when he was struck by Croom, who was traveling west in the left hand lane on Tebeau, Skerritt said.

The collision caused disabling damage to the Spicer vehicle and it was towed from the scene by a local wrecker service, Skerritt said. The van sustained functional damage to the front bumper and grill, he said.

Further investigation of the accident is being conducted by Trooper Meeks of the Georgia State Patrol, Skerritt said.