BLACKSHEAR — Tasha Renee Rhodenberry Kessler, 48, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday morning, November 10, 2020, at her sister’s residence in Patterson following a courageous battle with cancer. Born August 31, 1972, in Blackshear, Mrs. Kessler was the daughter of Johnny Wayne and Gloria Jean Sweat Rhodenberry. She lived in multiple towns while growing up due to her dad’s career. Mrs. Kessler’s family moved back to Pierce County during her junior year of high school. She was a 1990 graduate of Pierce County High School. Mrs. Kessler was a longtime hairdresser and cosmetologist, including opening EnV Salon and Boutique in Blackshear, as well as working in various salons in Georgia and Florida. An active business owner in Blackshear, she was a former board member of the Blackshear Better Hometown/ Main Street Program, helping to lead downtown activities and development. Mrs. Kessler was also a former member of the Blackshear Exchange Club, having served on the board and formerly holding the position of president. She was a supportive parent and fan of Pierce County sports, often seen in the stands for football games. And, Mrs. Kessler was a true “wrestling mom,” never missing any matches involving her son, Ian. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Blackshear and helped teach the 4-year-olds’ Sunday school class. Mrs. Kessler was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Simon and Carrie B. Sweat; and her paternal grandparents, Adrian and Frances Rhodenberry. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Ian Kessler of Statesboro; her sister and brother-in-law, Shae and Scott Stipe of Patterson; her brother and sister-in-law, Johnny Wayne and Amber Rhodenberry of Jacksonville; nieces and nephew, Sterling and Seth Stipe, both of Patterson, and Lenore Rhodenberry, of Jacksonville, Florida; aunts and uncles, Angie Sweat of Brunswick, Shelby and Jewelene Sweat of Waycross, and Frankie and Linda Sweat of Brunswick; and many cousins and other relatives. A funeral was held Saturday, November 14, in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery in Waycross. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nunally House of Brunswick or to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com. Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.