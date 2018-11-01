MANOR — Talmadge Booth, 63, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at his residence in Manor following an extended illness. Talmadge was born in Waycross to the late Hubert Talmadge Booth Sr. and Yvonne Christine Steedley Booth. He lived all of his life in Ware County except for the few years he attended Wesley College in Florence, Mississippi, where he met his wife, Annette. He served on the Ware County Board of Education from 1984 to 1996 where he was instrumental in starting Ware Magnet School in Manor. He was a member of Grace Chapel in Waycross but was a longtime member of Victory Methodist Church (formerly Booth Methodist Church) in Manor. He was an Elder at Grace Chapel but held many different roles over the years such as Sunday School teacher, Youth Leader, and Song Director. He also was on the board at the Georgia Annual Conference of the Congregational Methodist Churches. He was last employed as a supervisor with Waycross Paving Company but was a former Train Locomotive Engineer at CSX Transportation. He was a firefighter in Manor with the Volunteer Fire Department and loved driving buses over the years whether it be for the YMCA or church. He simply loved to serve people. In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Sarah Belle Booth and Carey and Mattie Henderson Steedley. He is survived by his wife, Annette Booth of Manor; three children, Hubert Talmadge Booth III (Jessica) of Dallas, North Carolina, Daphne Booth of Manor, and Richard Booth (Ashley) of Waycross; six grandchildren, Anakin, Aniston, Bryson, Brooklyn, Ethan, and Jackson; a brother, William Booth (Rebecca) of Manassas, Virginia; two nieces and one nephew. A funeral was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Victory Methodist Church in Manor. Burial followed in Victory Cemetery. The family received friends beginning at noon Saturday at the church. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.