Talk is over on an overpass

Surveying for long-discussed Jamestown-area project at hand



By RICK NOLTE

Staff Writer

There’s finally some movement on the long-discussed U.S. 1 Overpass project in Ware County.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has sent a letter to property owners in the Jamestown area that field crews will soon begin surveying activities for the purpose of gathering information necessary to design the project, which has been estimated at $38.6 million. Ware County Manager Scott Moye provided a copy of the letter to the Waycross Journal-Herald and said it was sent to more than “70 stakeholders” in the area of the proposed overpass, which has received city-county lip service since the last century.