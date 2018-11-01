T-Bone Collision Injures Three

Three people were transported to Memorial Satilla Health Waycross emergency room Wednesday after a driver ran a stop sign, causing a T-bone style collision at the intersection of Hilliard Avenue and Colquitt Street in Winona Park, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Both drivers, Sherry Jessoline Crowe, 46, of Gilchrist Avenue, and Tonya Renee Smith, 41, of Hilliard Avenue, and a passenger in the Crowe vehicle, Kristen Musgrove, 14, were injured in the crash and required medical attention. They were transported by Ware County EMS ambulance, Skerratt said.

Crowe, driving a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe, ran the stop sign at the intersection, causing the Smith vehicle, a 2006 Hyundai Elantra, to hit Crowe’s vehicle in the passenger side doors, Skerratt said. Crowe’s vehicle was propelled eastward, spinning clockwise into a chain link fence and fence post, he said. It came to rest in a ditch facing west, he said.

Smith’s vehicle remained on the pavement after impact, Skerratt said.

Both vehicles were disabled and had to be towed from the scene, he said.

Cpl. Jonathan Oliver investigated the 6:46 p.m. accident.