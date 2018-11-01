WAYCROSS — Mrs. Sylvia “Tib” Cook Woodard, 83, passed away Saturday morning, July 25, 2020, at Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness. Mrs. Woodard was born in Atkinson County, Georgia, to the late Aaron M. Cook and Ada Bennett Cook. She was the secretary for Woodard and Woodard Pittman Electric and a member of Morton Avenue Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Woodard also was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Penland Woodard; two sons, Wesley Dale Woodard and Gary Alan Woodard; a grandson, Wes Woodard; a brother, Bryant Harrell; and three sisters, Diane Glover, Tressa Musgrove, and Dorothy Jean Bennett. Mrs. Woodard is survived by a daughter, Linda James (John), of Blackshear; two sons, Michael Howard Woodard (Karen), of Waycross, and Terry Moore Woodard, of Waycross; a daughter-in-law, Reba Woodard, of Waycross; five grandchildren, Amy Thompkins (Mitch), Lauren Thornton (Lance), Carrie Woodard, Riley Woodard, and Kasey Woodard; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Reba Reed (Ben), of Jacksonville, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral was held Tuesday, July 28, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Oak- land Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.