Sydney Ryan Compagines

MACON, Ga. — Sidney Ryan Compagines of Macon transitioned from her earthly life of 21 years into her eternal life with her heavenly Father on Friday, May 14, 2021. Miss Compagines was born January 28, 2000, in Miami, Fla., as the only child of Christy Purvis Compagnies and Yasser Compagnies. She spent her younger life in the Miami and Waycross communities surrounded by loving family and friends. Miss Compagines moved to Macon as a teenager, graduating from Windsor Academy where she was a cheerleader. She was receiving her education at Middle Georgia State University in Macon. Miss Compagines worked while going to school to further her dream of becoming a nurse, and was employed at the Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. Miss Compagines made everyone she met feel like a treasured friend with her bright disposition, beautiful smile, and wonderful sense of humor. She was a joy to be around, always bringing sunshine with her wherever she went. Miss Compagines was adventurous, energetic, and passionate, with a tender heart that was full of love for her family and friends. Though her life was unexpectedly cut short, she lived a full life and had the opportunity to explore many countries with her beloved family. Miss Compagines was fluent in both English and Spanish. She also was an avid animal lover and provided many stray animals with a loving home. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, James Clay Purvis (Miami), and grandmother Celeste Jeffords Stephens (Macon). Miss Compagines is survived by her loving mother, Christy, and father Yasser; her siblings, Jazz and Summer Compagines; her Papi and Wella (grandfather and grandmother) Gerardo and Josefina Compagines, and grandfather Philip Stephens; her aunts and uncles, Trenton Purvis (Melissa and step-daughter Hannah), and Keri Fowler, all of Macon; and Yirlem Tavera (Jesus), and great grandmother, Nana Saez, all of Miami. She also is survived by many great aunts and uncles, cousins, friends, and other family members who loved her dearly. A celebration of life was held Thursday, May 20, at Windsor Academy in Macon. A small graveside service was held Saturday, May 22, at Waresboro Cemetery in Waycross. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sidney Compagines Memorial Fund, Windsor Academy, 4150 Jones Road, Macon, 31216. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements and graveside service.