SUV Wrecks; Driver Injured

A 16-year-old driver was injured Monday when his SUV overturned on Swamp Road near E.C. White Lane, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Dwain Eli Simpson, 16, was evaluated by Ware County EMTs who treated him for superficial injuries, said Royal.

Driving a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer, Simpson was southbound on Swamp Road, listening to music on his cell phone. Royal said he told lawmen he reached down to adjust a setting on the phone and the SUV ran off into the south ditch and overturned onto its roof, slid back onto the pavement on its roof, rolled back upright and entered the north ditch.

Deputy Kelly Young responded. Georgia State Patrol Trooper Chris Williams is in charge of the investigation, which is ongoing.

Royal said the accident occurred at 5:42 p.m.