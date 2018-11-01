Suspects Arrested In Drugs Incidents

Ware County lawmen developed two drugs cases and hauled in a couple of suspects in the separate incidents during the weekend, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Deputy Zabrae Williams arrested David Allen Smith, 34, of the 800 block of Lee Avenue after making a traffic stop on Smith’s Chevy Cavalier in the parking lot of a store in the 1900 block of State Street Friday night at 9:30, said Skerratt.

He said Smith was found to be in possession of meth, marijuana and dangerous drugs (Schedule 2 and 3 narcotics) and that he was also charged with obstruction of officers and driving without insurance.

As Williams “lit up” Smith’s car in the parking lot, Skerratt said, Smith parked, got out and walked briskly into the store. He said the deputy followed Smith inside as Smith went directly into a restroom and slammed the door. Williams heard the sound of a toilet flushing so he burst into the room to find Smith in the act of flushing drugs down a commode, Skerratt said.

He said Williams disrupted Smith’s attempt to flush away evidence and found some marijuana and meth in his pockets. Williams deployed Thor, his drug dog, and Thor indicated the presence of drugs in the car. Williams then found narcotics, including some meth, crushed pills and some syringes with unknown liquid inside them, Skerratt said.

He said Smith’s charges included possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

In another case, Skerratt said Deputy Kaleb Jones responded to a call from a store employee in the 2400 Minnesota 3:23 a.m. Saturday that led to the arrest of a woman for possession of drugs.

Jones arrested Sara Catherine Dowling, 26, of the 400 block of Dewey St., Skerratt said. He said Dowling was sleeping in a Ford Taurus parked outside the store.

He said the store clerk, concerned for Dowling’s health, called 911 to report a female asleep in a car. The clerk told Jones she had been asleep for 2 hours.

The deputy banged on the car window glass until Dowling awoke, Skerratt said, adding that she appeared to be confused. He said Jones asked for her driver’s license and she fumbled with her purse, then fumbled with a wallet and finally handed it to the deputy saying, “My ID is in there somewhere … you find it.”

The deputy found inside the wallet two baggies holding meth and alprazolam, Skerratt said. He said she was taken to jail and the vehicle was towed.