Suspect in second murder arrested

Staff Report
A man being sought by Waycross police on murder charges has been arrested and placed behind bars at the Ware County jail, said Waycross Police Chief Tommy Cox.
Martavius Antwan Haywood, 27, of Waycross, was arrested Tuesday, November 17, and charged with the murder of Renaldo Jarmar Gaskins, 17. Gaskins was found shot in the 600 block of Pendergast Street on Friday, November 13, said Cox.
Haywood is charged with murder and related charges said Cox.
Gaskins was transported to Memorial Satilla Health about 11:20 p.m. November 13, where he died of a single gunshot wound, Cox said. “It’s unclear what led to the shooting or the confrontation,” Cox said. “The case remains under investigation. We believe this took place in a block of Morton Avenue.”
A second murder occurred early Sunday morning, November 15, Cox said.

