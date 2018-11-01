Suspect In Homicide By Vehicle Case Is Scheduled To Appear

A Douglas woman jailed on charges of homicide by vehicle and related charges on Oct. 7, 2018 was scheduled to appear before Waycross Judicial Court Chief Superior Court Judge Dwayne H. Gillis this morning at 9 o’clock in Ware County Superior Court for a bond hearing, said her attorney, John R. Thigpen Sr.

Shauntierra Freeman, 35, of Neal Drive, Douglas, is being held in the Ware County jail on the charges in connection with the death of Hannah Coleman (also known as Coleman Hanna), a 35-year-old man from Pembroke who died in a crash on U.S. 1 in Ware County.

Freeman was fleeing from Charlton County Sheriff’s Department officials with Coleman as her passenger when her 2018 Mazda was clocked at 124 mph in a 65 mph speed zone when she deliberately steered to miss stop sticks that had been deployed in the path of the car. Freeman consequently lost control of the vehicle and it struck a power pole. The official report noted that she “caused the death of Hanna Coleman.”

Freeman was airlifted from the scene by AirEvac to UF Health in Jacksonville, Fla. with serious injuries, but survived the crash. She was arrested in January.

The report noted that Freeman either hit the stop sticks or successfully veered to avoid them and entered the median. She then over-corrected the steering and the vehicle skidded back across the northbound lanes, then onto the east shoulder and into a ditch where it made a 180-degree turn. The car then struck a Georgia Power pole, clipping it in two, went airborne and struck three pine trees before coming to rest on the shoulder embankment.

A search of the car after the crash turned up a Gucci bag holding a quantity of powder cocaine and a Bushmaster AR-15 with a loaded 45-caliber magazine, the report notes, along with a set of digital scales, a camouflage mask, camouflage pants and a supply of baggies used for dispensing drugs.

Prior to the crash, Coleman was posted as being wanted in Glynn County on armed robbery charges and in Jacksonville, Fla., on a separate outstanding warrant.

Thigpen, along with attorney Alex Brown, is representing Freeman in the case.