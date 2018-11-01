AUSTELL, Ga. — Susie Lee Sims, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Wellstar Cobb Hospital in Austell, Georgia. Mrs. Sims was born April 12, 1929, to the late Raymond Lee and the late Mary Emma Hickox Lee in Hoboken. She was raised in a farming community, one of 21 children. After graduation from high school in Hoboken, Mrs. Sims moved to Jacksonville, Fla., and was employed by Winn-Dixie in their corporate offices. She met and married the man of her dreams, her late husband, Wiley O. Sims. The Air Force soon moved the couple to Chicago, Ill. Through Wiley’s employment with Kraft Foods, the couple moved to many destinations. Along the way, they had four children, Wiley Keith Sims, Lindsay Wade Sims, Susan Sims Marshall, and Julia Sims Harris. Mrs. Sims poured herself into her role as a wife, homemaker, and loving mother. One of the family’s favorite home places was Savannah. With three children in college, and one still in elementary school, Mrs. Sims began her career in accounting. Even with her busy life, she found time to take college courses. Kraft Foods eventually moved the family to Tampa, Fla., where they spent 19 fulfilling years. They forged many lifelong friendships and devoted themselves to service through their church. Mrs. Sims also utilized her talent for numbers with a Tampa accounting firm, as a valuable part of the firm for many years. She always regarded this time with great fondness. After retirement, the Sims moved closer to their daughters in Marietta, Ga. They enjoyed the freedom of retirement and the blessings of an ever-expanding family. Widowed in 2017, Mrs. Sims remained a beloved and integral part of the family, continuing to be active and involved in their lives through her remaining years. She enjoyed creative pursuits in her later years, composing several short stories regarding her family memories. Mrs. Sims was much loved by her family, an absolute delight with her sunny disposition and a positive outlook – a joy to all who knew her. She is survived by her son, Wiley Keith Sims and wife Kam of Tampa, Fla., son, Lindsay Wade Sims and wife Kay of Tampa, daughter, Susan Sims Marshall and husband Greg of Kennesaw, Ga., and daughter, Julia Sims Harris and husband Gary of Powder Springs, Ga., as well as 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.