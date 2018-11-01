WAYCROSS — Susan Vrboncic, 59, of Waycross, stepped into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born on April 14, 1960, in Freemont, Nebraska, the daughter of David Joseph Vrboncic and Iris Griffin Vrboncic. Susan was from a military family and lived in several places, most notably, Taipei, Taiwan and San Antonio, Texas, while her dad was in the United States Air Force. Susan had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. She was a loving and compassionate person who found great joy in encouraging and praying for whomever the Lord brought across her path. Susan never spoke an unkind word to or about anyone. In 1986, Susan was diagnosed with a brain tumor and was given only one-and-a-half to two years to live by her doctors. It was at that time that she had a life-changing encounter with Jesus Christ. After this experience, her heart’s desire was to share her testimony and reconnect everyone she met with their Heavenly Father, letting them know how much God loved them and that He would work miracles in their lives. It has only been during these last several years that many of those who Susan impacted have come forward to tell the family of how much Susan blessed and changed their lives. She was a valued server at Shoney’s restaurant and a loving CNA at Satilla Care Center, both in Waycross, often praying for her coworkers, customers and guests. She saw value in everyone she met. She was formerly a member of Life Christian Center, and at the time of her death was a member of Waycross First Assembly. She was preceded in death by her father, David J. Vrboncic, her stepfather, Frederick E. Carpenter Sr., maternal grandparents, Jeptha and Zettie O’Quinn Griffin, and paternal grandparents, Marion Youngken and Joseph and Elizabeth Vrboncic. Susan is survived by her loving mother, Iris Carpenter Stone and husband, Billy, of Waycross; her brother, Allan Vrboncic and his wife, Johanna; her sister, Jeanie Vrboncic, all of Valdosta; her uncle, David Griffin and his wife, Willene, of Reidsville, Georgia; and numerous cousins and friends. Well done Susan, you have fought the good fight, finished the race and kept the faith. You will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved you until we meet again. A private graveside service was held Saturday, April 11, in High Bluff Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.