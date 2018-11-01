FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Susan Jamison Packer passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in her home in Fernandina Beach, Florida. She left in peace with her husband Robert M. “Bob” Packer III M.D., sons, Jamie Packer, Rusty Packer, Brooks Packer, her sister, Lottie Menor, and her good friend Susan Shannon, at her side. Born on April 29, 1947, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, she was the daughter of Catherine Harpring and Otis Jamison. Raised in Myrtle Beach, Susan would frequently spend her days enjoying the beaches of South Carolina and could frequently be found with her friends while perfecting her favorite dance, the “Shag” at local social spots. She graduated from Myrtle Beach High School in 1965 then attended Winthrop College earning her degree in 1969. A summer romance turned into a 51-year marriage to the love of her life on August 2, 1969, when she and Bob wed in Myrtle Beach. Soon after, she traveled north to teach grade school in Lyme, New Hampshire, and then back to South Carolina where she continued teaching. With the birth of her children, Susan shifted her attention and passion for being a fulltime mom and wife. In 1978, Susan and Bob moved to Waycross, Georgia, and for 41 years, her commitment to her family, friends, and community left an indelible mark on all who knew her. Rarely on-time, but always the last to leave, Susan’s passion for her friends and being with people was the cornerstone of social gatherings for more than four decades in town. Susan had a unique ability to make everyone feel welcome and important. The saying, “never met a stranger” truly portrayed her warmth and endearing nature. As a mother of three boys, Susan frequently commented that her greatest pride, joy, and life’s accomplishment was raising her sons. Whether it was a sports event, school project, or outdoor adventure, Susan could easily be found on the front row cheering for one of her son’s activities. When grandchildren entered her world, the same love and devotion for family carried to the next generation. “Gigi” loved each of her grandchildren dearly. During family gatherings, Gigi would frequently be the center of attention as her grandchildren would gather around and marvel at her larger-than-life personality. After retirement, Susan and Bob moved to Fernandina Beach where she could spend her final days close to the place she loved most, the beach. On August 22, Susan left the hospital under hospice care to be with her family and friends. Never one to miss a party, Susan enjoyed one more celebration as she said goodbye. Susan is survived by her husband, Bob Packer; her sons and daughters-in-law, Jamie and Pam Packer, of Fort Worth, Texas, Rusty and Courtney Packer, of Scarborough, Maine, Brooks and April Packer, of Valdosta, Georgia; her sister, Lottie Menor, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; eight beloved grandchildren, Kennedy Packer, 15, Reese Packer, 14, Kathryn Packer, 13, Emmy Kate Packer, 12, Finley Packer, 7, Annabelle Packer, 6, Grady Packer, 4, and Anderson Packer, 3. Susan was preceded in death by her twin grandsons Preston and Harrison Packer, who passed away in December 2015. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Community Hospice and Palliative Care of Jacksonville, Florida, or the Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements and memorial services are forthcoming.