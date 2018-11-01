BLACKSHEAR — Susan Clark Justice, 65, died Friday afternoon, May 21, 2021, at her residence in Blackshear. Mrs. Clark was born in Rocky Mountain, N.C., but lived most of her life in the Waycross area as a homemaker. Her love of children drove her to open her home to many kids throughout the years. In her early years, Mrs. Clark fostered many boys and girls who needed a loving home environment. After raising her two sons, she returned to her passion for fostering. Out of that desire to help children in need through the foster care system, Mrs. Clark was able to complete her family with the adoption of her daughter and youngest son. Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her sister, Beth Doty. Survivors include her husband, William Dudley Justice of Blackshear; son, Michael Howard (Heather) of Cumming, Ga.; son, Chad Howard (Katie) of Watkinsville, Ga.; step-son, William Justice Jr. of Blackshear; daughter, Bethaney Justice of Blackshear; son, William Bradley Justice of Blackshear; grandchildren, Taylor Howard of Watkinsville, Ga., Ethan Howard of Cumming and Cameron Howard of Cumming, Ga.; her parents, Robert and Mary Nell Clark of Waycross; siblings, Robbie Clark (Teresa) of Waycross, Ricky D. Clark Sr. (late Maria) of Waycross, and Randy Clark (Linda) of Waycross; sisters-in-law, Cynthia Justice, and Julia Justice; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral will be held today (Wednesday, May 26, 2021) at 11 a.m., at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday (May 25) at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a Susan Justice Memorial Fund has been established through GoFundMe. This page has been set up for her husband and teenage children to ease immediate expenses associated with her loss and enable them a chance to grieve. Please visit the link gofund.me/23639683 Sympathy may also be expressed by signing the online guestbook, or by viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.