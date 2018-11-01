Suit seeks to halt moving memorials

By RICK NOLTE
Staff Writer
The City of Waycross and three of its commissioners have been named defendants in a civil lawsuit seeking to stop removal of the Confederate memorials in Phoenix Park.
The Clement A. Evans Camp No. 64 Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Georgia Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans filed the action in Superior Court of Ware County on Thursday, April 29. The suit seeks monetary damages in an unspecified amount, a temporary restraining order as well as preliminary and permanent injunctions prohibiting the city from removing the statue and accompanying Civil War-era cannon in the downtown park.
The suit says the request for the restraining order and preliminary injunction is time sensitive because the actual removal of the items and their possible destruction could be undertaken at any time.

