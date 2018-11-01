FOLKSTON — Sue Carole Dixon, 81, made her journey home Tuesday, January 12, 2021. She was the oldest of three chldren, born August 10, 1939 in Adel, Georgia, to the late Elder Lamar and Dorothy Carter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Zelton “Tub” Dixon, sons, Rusty and Pete, a daughter, Cynthia, and a sister, Betty. Mrs. Sue, known to many as “Nanny,” leaves to cherish her memory her children, Mary Evelyn Adams (Ronnie), Darryl Edenfield (Debbie), Floyd Edenfield (Sandy), Michele Dixon Edenfield, Amanda Lafferty (Lawson), James Dixon Jr. (Becky); a sister, Lynda Carter Lee; 24 grandchildren, numerous greatgrandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and loved ones. Mrs. Dixon was a devoted member of Little Phoebe Primitive Baptist Church. She was known best for her kind words, sweet smile and warm hugs. Everyone was someone for her to love. To know her was to love her. Mrs. Dixon leaves behind a lasting imprint on the hearts of everyone who knew her and this world would be a better place if there were more Sue Dixons. If she were here today, she would say, “Bless your heart” or “I love you darling.” Mrs. Dixon would thank each of you for being there to celebrate her beautiful life and thank you for the beautiful memories she made with you along the way. A funeral was held Saturday, January 16, at Shepard- Roberson Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Jimmy Brannen, Elder Sammy Harris and Elder Floyd Edenfield officiating. Burial was in Little Phoebe Cemetery in Folkston. The family would like for you to know they understand and covet your prayers. Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh. com. Arrangements were under the direction of Shepard- Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.