Strickland seeks voter view on statue issue

By RICK NOLTE

Staff Writer

Henry Strickland has offered a different path to deciding the controversial issue of Confederate memorials in downtown Waycross other than the stroke of the Mayor’s pen after a vote of the City Commission.

The first-term commissioner would like to see the citizens have a say at the ballot box before any action is taken by the commission.

Strickland posed that alternative during the commission’s planning and information session on Monday, March 1, during discussion of the item on the meeting’s agenda. The resolution that would authorize the city to send a letter to the the United Daughters of the Confederacy, owners of the statue and cannon in Phoenix Park, seeking removal of the two was to have been on the agenda for Tuesday’s bi-monthly meeting of the commission.

“A decision of this magnitude, let’s listen to the people,” the first-term commissioner said.

Placing the issue on November’s city election ballot when three commission seats will be decided, came at the end of Strickland’s remarks for the reasons he would vote against the resolution Tuesday. He said he believed the commission would be opening “Pandora’s Box” by adopting the resolution as well as “creating more division within our community.”