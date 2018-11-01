Strickland feels uneasiness as opener approaches

By RICK HEAD Publisher

Ware County kicks off its 2020 season Friday night under the lights of Memorial Stadium against Cook High. The meeting is the first in 34 years between the two schools with the Hornets holding an 8-6 series advantage. The two teams were once region rivals from 1970- 73 (1-AA), 1976-77 (1-AA) and again in 1982-83 (1-AAA). The size of the programs has drastically changed since with Cook now a member of Class AA and the Gators in Class AAAAA. The Hornets enter 2020 looking to extend a 20-year streak of post-season play that began in 2000. They are coming off a 4-8 season under Jamie Rogers, who is entering his second year. “There is some uneasiness heading into this game,” said Ware County head coach Jason Strickland, who led his first team to the Region 2-AAAAA championship last year. “We (coaches) spent the weekend evaluating what we do well from what we have seen at practice,” he continued. “Not having OTAs (organized team activities), any scrimmages, and having not covered live kicks yet are a cause of concern.”