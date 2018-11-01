Stolen Vehicle Recovered, 3 Juveniles Arrested

DOUGLAS — Deputies with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Kingfishers Court residence, in the Baymeadows Estate area, in reference to a stolen vehicle on July 3, said Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Deputies discovered that the vehicle was taken from the driveway of the residence along with a pink electric scooter. Wooten said the scooter was discovered a few yards down from the residence and was returned to the owner.

Deputies then requested assistance from the Criminal Investigations Division in locating the stolen vehicle, a white 2005 GMC Sierra. Detectives responded to the location and processed the scene.

A lookout was posted with the neighboring agencies in hopes the vehicle could be found, said Wooten.

“After a few hours, neighbors in the area came together and assisted the owners with an area search,” the sheriff said. “The vehicle was located in a wooded area on the backside of the Baymeadows area. Detectives responded to the recovery location and processed the scene as well as the truck.”

Wooten said as a result of the investigation, three male juveniles were located and charged with theft by taking of a motor vehicle and were referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice for further action

Wooten expressed his thanks to the residents in the area for their assistance in the search and supplying several photos and videos, from residential surveillance cameras.