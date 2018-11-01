WHITE OAK, Ga. — Stephen Herbert Sweat, 71, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, while resting in his home in White Oak. He was born Dec. 12, 1949, in Waycross, Georgia to the late Herbert Hoover Sweat and the late Frances Crews Tanner. Sweat graduated from Waycross High School in 1968 and went on to become a 1972 graduate of Georgia Southern University where he earned a degree in fashion merchandising. While at Georgia Southern he was a charter member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He spent his entire career in sales working in the apparel business for Wrangler, Manhattan, Oxford Industries, and SML. His work took him across the United States and ultimately the entire world. He and his beloved wife moved from the place where they met and married – Saint Simons Island to Atlanta, where they spent nearly 40 years raising their family. They were members of Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, where Steve served on the Board of Ushers. In addition to Sweat’s parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn Brown Sweat of Jesup. After the passing of his wife, he retired back down to the beautiful Golden Isles. Survivors include Mr. Sweat’s children, Ashley Sweat of Cumming, Chris Sweat of White Oak, and Stephanie Sweat of Athens; grandchildren, Tanner Sweat and Grayson Sweat. He leaves behind sisters Kay Currie, of Darien; Freda Smith (Bill) of Savannah; and Nancy Williams of Kingsland; and brothers-in-law Vince Brown (Ramona) of Palm Coast, Fla., Pat Brown (Jane) of Kingsland, and Robert Brown (Karin) of Kingsland; many cousins, nieces and nephews, and close friends, including his special brother/cousin Jim Crews of Snellville. A casual celebration of his life is to be held between 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Gascoigne Bluff Park near the Pavilion, 1000 Arthur J. Moore Drive on Saint Simon’s Island. All family and friends are welcome to attend this gathering. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 2, at Peachtree Memorial Park in Norcross. Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, Georgia. Sympathy may be expressed at www.edomillerandsons.com.