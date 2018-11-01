HOMERVILLE — Stella Ann (Lee) Minson, 81 of Homerville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 26, 2020, after a short illness. She was in the care of Hospice at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida while surrounded by her loving family throughout. Mrs. Minson was born in Dupont, Georgia to the late Grover B. and Doris (Register) Lee. Mrs. Minson was a graduate of Clinch County High School Class of 1956 and member of the Dupont Baptist Church throughout her childhood. She later became a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Homerville. As a devoted wife and mother, Mrs. Minson always put others first. She was a woman of faith who loved her church, and the Lord deeply. Mrs. Minson was passionate about WMU and giving to missions throughout her life. She enjoyed reading the bible, watching her backyard birds, baking pound cakes, feeding people, and hosting showers for others when able. Mrs. Minson loved her family, friends, pets, and people unconditionally. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Christine Lee, a brother, G.C. Lee; a sister-in-law, Hazel Lee; and a niece, Laura Lee, all of Dupont. Mrs. Minson is survived by her husband of 60 years, Eddie M. Minson; and her three children, Stacy Minson, Valdosta, Georgia, Lee Minson (Missie), Lake City, Florida and Ansley Carmichael (Matt), Homerville; five grandchildren, Samantha Minson (Clint), Lake City, Florida, Drew Minson, Lake City, Florida, Lance Minson, Lake City, Florida, Sara Kate Carmichael, Homerville and Stella (her namesake) Carmichael, Homerville; two great-grandchildren, Karleigh Dicks, Lake City, Florida and Kolton Dicks, Lake City, Florida; two nephews, Kenneth Lee (Dolly), Dupont, Georiga, and David Lee, Dupont, Georiga; one niece, Emily Metcalf (Dave), Dupont, Georgia; many great-nieces and great-nephews and a special family friend, Mrs. Carolyn Swinson. A funeral service for Mrs. Minson was conducted Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Homerville. Interment immediately followed at North Cemetery in Dupont. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Mission Fund or Clinch Memorial Hospital, for contact info please see below: First Baptist Church Mission Fund, 534 S. Church Street, Homerville, 31634; Tel: 912-487-5532; Web: http://www.fbchomerville.org Clinch Memorial Hospital, 1050 Valdosta Highway, Homerville, 31634; Tel: 912-487-521; Web: http://clinchmh.org.