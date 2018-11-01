State-Waring Collision Injures Two

Two Waycross men were injured in a two-car collision Thursday evening at the State Street and Waring Street intersection when a driver ran a stop sign, said Sheriff Randy Royal.

Taveres Davenport, 25, driving a 2005 Nissan Pathfinder, pulled into the intersection after first stopping at a stop sign there, Royal said. The SUV collided with an approaching 2012 Nissan Sentra driven by Axel Castro, 19, as he was headed south on State Street toward downtown Waycross, Royal said.

Castro told Cpl. Johnathan Oliver and Sgt. Ethan Murray that when the other vehicle pulled into his path, he was unable to avoid the collision, Royal said, and that his car hit the passenger side of the Pathfinder, knocking it onto its side on the west edge of State just south of the intersection.

Davenport told investigators he was traveling west on East Waring and that he stopped at the stop sign and looked both ways. He said he failed to see the car approaching and entered intersection to go straight across State Street, according to the sheriff.

Davenport experienced back pain after the wreck while Castro complained of pain in his foot. Both were transported for treatment by Ware EMS ambulance following the 7:31 p.m. collision.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Sherman McClain responded and was the primary investigator of the accident, Royal said.