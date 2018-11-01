Stan Stipe

JACKSONVILLE — Stanford Carter Stipe was born December 21, 1965, in Jesup, Georgia. Stan’s family relocated to Waycross, Georgia at an early age where he lived until attending college at Georgia Southern University. Stipe moved to Jacksonville in 1988 and married his high school sweetheart, Jennifer Ziolkowski, where they created their lives together. Stipe passed away at the age of 54 on Bennett Sunday, September 27, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was a proud Georgia Southern Eagle where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Building Construction Technology. He earned the starting position as the long snapper where he was known as the smallest Division I lineman in the country. During this time, Stipe was especially proud to have contributed to two back-to-back football national championships in 1985 and 1986. Stipes’ passion for General Construction turned into his career and he opened Stipe Construction, Inc., at the age of 39. He was very proud of the commercial buildings that he was responsible for. Stipe was a devoted coach to many young athletes, coaching both baseball and basketball. He was a positive influence and role model to many children in the community. Stipe had a kind-hearted nature and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He was an advocate in supporting the Alzheimer’s Association where friends and family joined “Stan the Man” team to support the fight to end Alzheimer’s. Earlier this year Stipe was honored and inducted into the Waycross-Ware County Sports Hall of Fame for his athletic achievements throughout his life. He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Stipe, grandparents, The Rev. and Mrs. Elzie (Doris) Carter, Mr. and Mrs. Everett (Maude) Stipe, mother-in-law, Warnell Ziolkowski, sister-in-law, Dolores Stipe, and step-father, Larry Hengeveld. Stipe is survived by his wife, Jennie, and four children, Jacob Stanford, Jada Elizabeth, Jared Carter, and Jessica Danielle; his mother, Jeanette Stipe; brothers, Steve Stipe, Scott (Shae) Stipe, Shannon (Kris) Stipe, and Stuart (Summer); God-children, Hayden Sani and Farris Sani; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A rosary service was held at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, October 1, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church — Cody Family Enrichment Center, 4152 Loretto Road, Jacksonville, Florida, 32223, followed by visitation from 6 until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial was be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 2, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church — Cody Family Enrichment Center, followed by interment at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers were Steve Stipe, Scott Stipe, Shannon Stipe, Stuart Stipe, Rob Whitton, John Richardson, Pat Parker, and Tim Durden. Honorary pallbearers were players with the Georgia Southern Eagles football team. Arrangements were by Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida.