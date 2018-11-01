Ssgt. John Glen ‘Johnnie Mac’ McDaniel

WARNER ROBINS — Ssgt. John Glenn “Johnnie Mac” McDaniel, USAF was greeted by his Lord and Savior on December 30, 2020. In this small town, a Southern man lived to be 90 years old. McDaniel was born August 4, 1930, in Waycross, and stuck to his hard-working, Southern heritage all of his life. Although he lived in Texas and Colorado during his younger years while his father was in the U.S. Navy, McDaniel came full circle back to his birth city of Waycross. McDaniel was a 1948 graduate from Waycross High School where he played football. After high school, McDaniel attended Georgia Tech and then served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-54. He was a veteran of the Korean War. McDaniel also attended Southern Tech. Between school and going into the Air Force, McDaniel worked for his father’s business, Frank McDaniel & Sons Plumbing. He moved to Clarkston and became a member of the union as an HVAC technician for Carrier. McDaniel continued his employment with Carrier when he moved to Warner Robins until his retirement in 1980. Not one to be idle, McDaniel went to work for the City of Macon as the lead HVAC technician until he retired from the city in 1994. Not content to simply enjoy retirement, McDaniel next held a job as a school bus driver for several years for the Houston County Board of Education. When he was not working, McDaniel’s favorite spots were either a fishing hole or his shop in the backyard where he could be found laboring on woodworking projects. He built shelves, rocking chairs, refinished furniture, and made mirrors, just to name a few things. A kid at heart, McDaniel was a prankster and practical joker, especially when he was around his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. He was also a motorcycle enthusiast, a hunter, and loved riding horses. McDaniel was born a Methodist where he was saved by the grace of God but became a Baptist after marrying his wife, Joyce Tuten McDaniel. The couple celebrated 66 years of marriage in November. He was a longtime member of Shirley Hills Baptist Church. McDaniel was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Anthony “F.A.” Mc- Daniel and Nannie Kate Sikes McDaniel; and his brother, Cecil McDaniel. In addition to his wife, Joyce, McDaniel is survived by his children, Marca Bishop of Hahira, Jeffrey Glenn McDaniel (Brenda) of Lawrenceville, Amy Hudson (Jimmy) of Warner Robins, and Melinda Garrick (Kenneth) of Titus, Alabama; grandchildren, Madison Trotter, Harry Bishop, Adam McDaniel, Matthew McDaniel, Mallory Lima, Cameron McDaniel, Katie Sanders, Sarah Portera, Ellie Sanders, Kasey Garrick; step-grandchildren, Michelle Paterson and Cameron Lair; brother Gene McDaniel; 15 great-grandchildren and a joyful uncle to a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family was held Sunday, January 3, outside under the side portico of McCullough Funeral Home. An outdoor funeral service including military honors immediately followed at noon. For friends unable to attend the service, a video stream is available at the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/. Guests also can sign an online registry for the family there. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory had the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.