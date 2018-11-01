SPLOST on Nov. ballot

City, county eyeing $47M on penny tax By RICK NOLTE Staff Writer Move over President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. You may be at the top of the ballot in the November 3 General Election, but the citizens of Waycross and Ware County are going to have another pressing issue to capture their voting attention. A Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax will be on the ballot following approval Monday, June 1, at a special called meeting of the Ware County and Waycross City Commissions. The two governmental bodies view the one-cent sales tax as a must for the fiscal futures of the city and county following the defeat last November of the referendum to continue the tax passed in 2013.