Speeders On 84 Popped

BLACKSHEAR — In an effort to crack down on high-speed traffic and reckless driving on the busily traveled Highway 84 between Wayross and Blackshear, Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright and other law enforcement officers have been stationed on the road on “speed patrol” two Tuesdays in a row stopping drivers and writing tickets.

Wright said Wednesday that on the two Tuesdays combined, over about an 8-hour period, officers stopped more than 90 cars and issued about 70 speeding tickets.

“We have spent time on 84 addressing the speeding complaints and traffic complaints,” said Wright. “The first Tuesday (May 14), we issued 32 tickets for speeding with the lowest speed being 70 mph. The second Tuesday (May 21), we wrote 35 tickets. Our thought was that if we get out there and show we mean business they will slow down.”

Wright said the traffic stops will continue on a regular basis for the time being … and not necessarily only on Tuesdays.

“We have made it clear we are going to be out there,” said Wright. “Everybody has been warned.”

Wright’s hope is to curtail the number of accidents with serious injuries on the busy highway.