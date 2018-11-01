Southside Christian sweeps Victory Christian, Heritage Christian

Lady Patriots move to 14-0 entering last week of season Staff Report Unbeaten Southside Christian moved within two games of a perfect regular season after two victories last week. The Lady Patriots (14-0 overall, 8-0 conference) completed the season sweep Thursday, January 28 of Victory Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.) doubling up the Lady Soldiers (0-7, 0-4) 70-35 at homecoming. SSC recorded a 50-16 road victory a week earlier. Southside Christian followed a night later with a 45-36 victory over winless Heritage Christian Academy in Brunswick. The Lady Patriots recorded a 58-27 win at home over the Lady Eagles back on December 8. Southside Christian hosted Brunswick Christian Academy Monday, February 1 and Old Plank Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.) Tuesday, February 2 in the last home games of the season. The conference tournament is scheduled to start Friday, February 12 at a site to be determined. Lady Patriots…………………………….70 Victory Christian……………………….35 Bree Howard and Kadie Cowan combined for 47 points leading Southside Christian to the easy win over the Lady Soldiers. Howard scored a game-high 24 points with Cowan netting a season-high 23 points leading eight players in the scoring column. The Lady Patriots spotted the visitors two quick baskets inside the first minute of the game before finishing the quarter on a 26-6 run in grabbing a 26-10 lead. The scoring pace slowed in the second stanza with SSC outpointing the visitors 11-7 for a 37-17 halftime advantage.