Smoke From Swamp Fire Expected To Be Problem Until It Rains

A fire smoldering on Cowhouse Island in the Okefenokee Swamp is 98 percent contained, Susan Heisey, Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, said Thursday afternoon.

Personnel from the government will continue to patrol and monitor the fire each day, as smoke within the fire perimeter, a 185-acre area, will prevail until the area receives sufficient rain, said Heisey.

“With no rain in the forecast and a hot and dry holiday weekend approaching, fire personnel will also be ready for any additional fires that may occur due to the drying conditions,” said Heisey. “Fire personnel and equipment from area refuges are onsite to assist with monitoring the Compartment No. 1 Fire as well as being available for any new fires that may occur during this forecast increase in fire danger.”

A burn ban on campfires and charcoal grills in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is in effect until further notice, said Heisey.

All entrances to the Okefenokee are open for business and welcoming visitors during this holiday weekend, said Heisey.

“Due to the forecast temperatures, we recommend getting out early to enjoy the best opportunities of seeing wildlife. Bring water and snacks, sunscreen and wear a hat while visiting,” said Heisey.

For information on visiting the Stephen C. Foster State Park near Fargo, call (912) 637-5274, the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge near Folkston, call (912) 496-7836, or the Okefenokee Swamp Park near Waycross, call 283-0583.