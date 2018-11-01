Smith ties for 22nd at Georgia Junior Championship

Staff Report

VALDOSTA — Ware County rising senior Lee Smith’s title hopes to claim the 56th Georgia Junior Championship and a spot to play in the Georgia/South Carolina Challenge Match came up short.

Smith, coming off a win in the USGA Junior Amateur Championship qualifier at Golf Club at Briar’s Creek in John’s Creek, S.C., carded rounds of 79-73-68 to finish at four-over-par 220 and in a five-way tie for 22nd at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club.

The top eight finishers were awarded spots on the Georgia/South Carolina Challenge Match Team.

Lee’s first-round 79 included two birdies, an eagle, seven bogeys and two doubles. He followed with a one-over-par round of 73 on Day 2 with five birdies and six bogeys.

In the final round of four-under-par 68, Lee had six birdies and two bogeys.

Thomasville’s Jack Boltja came back to the pack on the third day of the tournament played Monday, June 21 through Wednesday, June 23.

Boltja began the final round with an eight-stroke advantage over the 59 other players who made the 36-hole cut. He opened with blistering rounds of 65 and 66 to reach 13-under-par.