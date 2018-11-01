Smith earns spot in USGA Junior Amateur Championship

Staff Report

JOHN’S CREEK, S.C. — Ware County senior golfer Lee Smith is set to test his game against some of the best in the United States.

Smith fired a career-best six-under-par round of 66 to win medalist honors at the USGA Junior Amateur Championship qualifier held at the Golf Club at Briar’s Creek 6,886-yard layout in John’s Creek Monday, June 14.

The field included 83 other golfers who were vying for five spots to play in the 73rd USGA Junior Amateur Championship to be held July 19-24 in Pinehurst, N.C. The championship is being contested on The Country Club of North Carolina’s Dogwood and Cardinal courses.

Qualifiers have been held at 60 courses across the United States with approximately 4,000 golfers trying to secure one of 264 spots in the field.

Golfers will rotate between the Dogwood (7,301 yards — Par 72) and Cardinal (7,210 yards — Par 71) the first two days in stroke play (Monday, July 19 and Tuesday, July 20). The top 64 golfers will advance to match play beginning Wednesday, July 21.

The quarterfinals and semifinals are slated for Friday, July 23 with the 36-hole championship match scheduled for Saturday, July 24. Golf Channel will broadcast the final two days of the championship.