Silvia Ford Berry

WAYCROSS — Mrs. Sylvia Ford Berry, 86, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Harborview Satilla in Waycross following an extended illness. She was born in Huntsville, Alabama, to the late Earnest Ford and Jerome McBride Pogue. Mrs. Berry graduated from Butler High School in 1953 and was formerly employed at Rubin Brothers Footwear in Waycross for many years. She attended Oak Grove Baptist Church in Bickley. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Berry also was preceded in death by her husband, Eldean Horace Berry, and a son, Danny Berry. She is survived by two sons, Ronnie Berry (wife Renee) of Waycross and Robbie Berry (wife Christi) of Blackshear; two grandchildren, Brittany Smith (husband Justin) of Homerville and Haley Curtis (husband Cody) of Burnsville, Minnesota; one great-grandson, David Smith of Homerville; and several other relatives. A memorial service was held Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.