Shots Fired!

WPD: No One’s Struck By Flying Lead; One Man Injured In Fight

Shots were fired in two situations here over the weekend, police said, including at a party for soon-to-be high school graduates.

No one was injured, said Waycross Police Capt. Tommy Cox, in a fight that broke out early Saturday at a party at the American Legion in the 700 block of Dorothy Street.

Meanwhile, gunfire Sunday morning was incidental (no one was hit by the bullets), but one man was arrested after he struck another man in the head with a 2-by-4 board and then fired shots toward him, Cox said.

“None of the shots hit their target,” said Cox.

The fight erupted at an arranged party at the American Legion at 12:22 a.m. Saturday, but nobody was injured and nobody needed treatment of any kind, said Cox.

The fight broke out among an unknown number of people, and while the fight was ongoing, somebody fired a gun into the air to disperse the crowd, said Cox.

“Information we have obtained, shows that nobody was injured, it was just a skirmish among the crowd,” said Cox.

Nobody has been identified as the shooter, said Cox.

“We are still investigating the incident,” he said.

Parents took to social media to bemoan the fact that high school girls cannot be kept safe at a graduation party.

In the Sunday fight, Deandré Causey, 33, of Waycross, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm near a public highway, said Cox.

Officers were patrolling the 300 block of Walter Street about 4 a.m. Sunday when they heard gunshots, Cox said. They saw a vehicle leaving the 300 block of Archer Street, fleeing the scene, Cox said.

The victim told police an altercation had occurred and that Causey struck him with a piece of wood, then fired shots in his direction.

Cox said the shots missed the man and that he declined to be taken to the hospital for treatment of his head wound.