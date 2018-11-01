WAYCROSS — Shirley Lee, 79, passed away Thursday morning, June 17, 2021, at the Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness. Mrs. Lee was born in Ware County to the late Preston “Buck” King and Ina Mae King. She had worked in human resources at Memorial Hospital and at Regina’s Clothing Store but had primarily helped on the family farm most of her life. Mrs. Lee was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church in Bickley. She also enjoyed reading, gardening, and square dancing. In recent years, she enjoyed the Senior Center in Alma. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lee also was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald King; and her stepfather, Elias Moore. She is survived by her husband, T. Joe Lee of Bickley; two daughters, Lisa Lee Hudson (Gary) of Athens and Catina Lee Wallace (Brandon) of Waycross; three grandchildren, Hayden Hudson, Jacob Hudson, and Emma Wallace; a brother, Jerome King of Folkston; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held Saturday, June 19, at Liberty Baptist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.