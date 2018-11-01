WAYCROSS — Shirley E. Adams Hayes, 85 of Waycross, died Sunday afternoon, January 24, 2021, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after a short illness. Mrs. Hayes was born in Waycross to the late Jap and Cuthbert Woodard Adams and lived here all of her life. She worked for King Edward Cigar, sewing factories, and worked last at JCPenney for 20-plus years. Mrs. Hayes was a pastor’s wife for more than 44 years and loved to sing and was the church pianist at her death. Mrs. Hayes was a member of Woodard Chapel Congregational Methodist Church and was faithful to church and God. Along with her parents, Mrs. Hayes was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Emerson “Pete” Hayes; and a sister, Juanita Cox. Survivors include two sons, David Hayes (wife Beth) of Waycross and Jeff Hayes of Waycross; five grandchildren, David Shane Hayes of Milledgeville, Georgia, Adam Tyler Hayes of Waycross, Landi Winder (husband Paul) of Nahunta, Shane Farmer (wife Shannon) of Hoboken, and Michelle Farmer of Warner Robins, Georgia; 11 greatgrandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Ann Harris of Waycross; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral service was held Wednesday morning, January 27 at Woodard Chapel Congregational Methodist Church. Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.