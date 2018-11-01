WAYCROSS — Shirley Annette Swords, 79, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness. She was born in Pierce County to the late Jasper Pearson and Dorothy Imogene Chastain Pearson but resided in Ware County most of her life. She was formerly employed at Baptist Village as a cook for many years. She also worked at Satilla Park and Walmart. She was a member of Sweat Memorial Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, George Swords of Waycross; three children, Diane Swords Dowling of Kingsland, Chris Swords (Nancy) of Douglas, and Christeen Swords Turner (Mat) of Fishers, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Nicole Clary (Bill), Thomas Blalock (Nancy), Ashley House, Steven Blalock (Rebel), Christopher Swords, Alyssa Swords, Justin Swords, Brittany Green (Austin), and Dalton Turner; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and two brothers, Jerry Pearson and Jackie Pearson, both of Waycross. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Music Funeral Home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfh.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.