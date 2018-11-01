WAYCROSS — Ware County Sheriff Randy F. Royal, 57, died Wednesday morning, January 13, 2021, at his residence following a short illness. Mr. Royal was born July 6, 1963 in Waycross, to the late Curtis Franklin Royal and Lavada Royal. He was a lifelong resident of Ware County, Georgia. Sheriff Royal began his law enforcement career in 1980 as a Dispatcher at the Ware County Sheriff’s Office. He quickly advanced through the ranks becoming a Major of Administration under both Sheriff H.E. Bond and Dixon Walker Jackson Sheriff Ronnie McQuaig. Sheriff Royal held every rank at the Sheriff’s Office up through Major. His career culminated with his election to become the Ware County Sheriff in 2008, taking office in January 2009. While working, Sheriff Royal was able to obtain the following degrees: an Associate of Arts degree from South Georgia College in 2002, a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Albany State University in 2004, and a Master of Public Administration from Columbus State University in 2005. Sheriff Royal served on numerous committees and boards on both the local and state levels. At the county level, he was active in assisting the local domestic violence shelter (the Magnolia House). Sheriff Royal was instrumental in supporting the forthcoming creation of a family justice center, to create a centralized location for victims’ care and place all services under one roof including law enforcement assistance. He also was a solid supporter of the Satilla Advocacy Center, which helps victims of sexual assault. Sheriff Royal is a graduate of a Regional Police Academy, and he is a 2008 graduate of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Academy. Sheriff Royal was a recipient of the Exchange Club “Officer of the Year” award. During Royal’s tenure as Sheriff, he was successful in the creation of a Sheriff’s Office-administered Drug Enforcement Unit to curtail drug activity in the county’s unincorporated areas. Sheriff Royal also formed a K-9 unit within the Sheriff’s Office to further intercept and curtail illicit drug activity. Through shrewd budgeting and management, Sheriff Royal was able to procure some of the finest equipment for his deputies and detectives in the region. Sheriff Royal also was able to meticulously manage the jail population in order to house for the federal government and other area jails — averaging a net gain to the citizens of Ware County. In addition to many other achievements, he was a driven servant. Sheriff Royal always tried to be holistic in his approach to law enforcement — taking the approach that if all facets within the Sheriff’s Office and community work together the whole county would be a better place. He helped to ensure a robust program to ensure inmates at the Ware County Jail had access to religious services. Sheriff Royal also helped to ensure a multitude of other improvements were instituted that served the people of Ware County. Sheriff Royal was predeceased by his parents Curtis Franklin Royal and Lavada Royal, brother, Kim Russell Royal, paternal grandparents, Harlow Henry Royal and Mrs. Reliza Royal, maternal grandparents, George W. Eason and Mrs. Vera May Eason. He is survived by his sister, Rhonda (Gene) Strawder of Waycross; brother, Terry Royal; niece, Nikki Bagley (Tommy), nephew, Jacob Royal (son Eason); niece, Emily Royal (Larry Ross), niece, Sara Spradley (Trevor), niece, Abbie Strawder (Tyler Nelson). A funeral was held Saturday, January 16, at Central Baptist Church. Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery. The Ware County Sheriff’s Department served as honorary pallbearers. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to make a memorial donation in Sheriff Royal’s memory to the ALS Association (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). Donations can be made at www.als.org/donate. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook, or viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.