ST. SIMONS — Shannon Valynn (Jewell) Taft departed this life May 4, 2021 surrounded by her loving family, at her home on St. Simons Island, Georgia. Mrs. Taft was born October 28, 1958, in Ocilla, Georgia, the first daughter of William Harvey Jewell Sr. and Doris Irene (Davis) Jewell. Since she came into this world with three older brothers, her mother and father were elated to bring home a baby girl. In 1973, she met the love of her life, Kenneth Taft, and the two married in 1975. Mrs. Taft was a graduate of the Atkinson County High School Class of 1976. From the beginning, Mrs. Taft was a devoted wife and homemaker. However, upon the birth of her first child, Kenneth Anthony, in 1980, she realized her greatest purpose was in being a mother. Her joy was multiplied a year later with the birth of her second son, Eric Matthew. Her love for her children knew no limits. Mrs. Taft’s warm heart and giving spirit made her loved by those who knew her. Her bright and broad smile exuded inner happiness within her that both charmed and uplifted anyone around her. She cared so much for the wellbeing of others that it was as though she did not just recognize their pain, she felt it. Everything she did was done with love. Mrs. Taft was preceded in death by her father, mother, and four of her brothers, Bill Jewell, Danny Jewell, Bobby Jewell and Michael Jewell. In addition to her husband, sons, and their partners, James Israel and Traci Wooten, Mrs. Taft leaves behind two brothers, John Jewell and Allen Jewell; and two sisters, Tammy Walker and Alice Hamilton. She is also survived by many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces. The family will hold a private memorial in celebration of her life. Mrs. Taft was a firm believer in the equality of all people and long-time member of the Southern Poverty Law Center. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a gift in her honor to the Southern Poverty Law Center. You may give online at www.splcenter.org.