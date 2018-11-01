Shannon Elaine Taylor

WAYCROSS — Sharon Elaine Taylor, 65, of Waycross, died Thursday morning, May 14, 2020, at her residence after an illness. Ms. Taylor was born in Barwick, Georgia, to the late William Oliver Taylor and Ethel Durrance Taylor. She lived in Waycross and Douglas most of her life. Ms. Taylor was a member of Ware Terrace Baptist Church. She loved camping and fishing and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Ms. Taylor was preceded in death by her son, Gary Randell Douglas; two sisters, Linda Taylor and Peggy Shelton; two brothers, Jimmy Taylor and Charlie Taylor. Survivors include a daughter, Amanda Musgrove (husband, Scott) of Douglas; two sisters, Evelyn Kirkland (husband, Jimmy) of Waycross, Becky Taylor of Waycross; three brothers, James Byrd (wife, Darlene) of Waycross, Isaac Taylor of Waycross, Wayne Taylor (wife, Katherine) of Brantley County; five grandchildren, Brittany Jewell (husband, Chris) of Douglas, Bobby Courson of Douglas, Candy Davis of Douglas, Kalub Hale of Nahunta, Corey Hand of Jacksonville, Florida; eight great-grandchildren, Lacey Courson, Maheley Wooten, Georgia Barnette, Dakota Davis, McKenzie Davis, Madison Courson, Skyler Musgrove, and Timothy Musgrove; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.