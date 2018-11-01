Shadron Was Not At Fault In 3-Car Traffic Accident

A Waycross woman who was slightly injured Thursday in a three-vehicle collision on Central Avenue near its intersection with Sunset Lane, was not at fault in the crash, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Irene Kontos Shadron, 77, of Riverdale Drive, Waycross, complained of neck pain and was examined by Ware County EMTs who responded to the scene. She declined to be transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

The GSP partial accident report, written by Trooper Merritt Meeks and filed on Monday, listed Carlos Cruze, 35, of Williams Road, as the driver at fault, but the report does not indicate that he was cited, said Georgia State Patrol Waycross post secretary Rhonda Swinea.

Trooper Meeks is continuing his investigation into the 3:39 p.m. accident, Swinea said.

Cruze was headed south on Sunset Lane at Central Avenue, said Swinea.

Shadron was eastbound on Central Avenue and made a left turn onto Sunset Lane when her Toyota Camry was struck by the Cruze vehicle, a 2006 Mustang.

Shadron’s car was pushed forward for 115 feet as the Cruze car spun counterclockwise onto Central Avenue, striking the left side of a 2004 Toyota Camry driven by Don Shepherd, 73, of Pineland Drive, Waycross, said Swinea.

Shepherd’s car was propelled westward on Central Avenue for 159 feet before crossing the centerline. Then it struck a fence, finally coming to a stop on the south shoulder of Central Avenue.