SGSC wins title; headed to NJCAA tourney

Special to the WJH South Georgia State College captured its second Georgia College Athletic Association conference title Saturday with a thrilling 75-69 home win over East Georgia State College. “I’m excited right now for three reasons,” said head coach Cory Baldwin after the second-seed Hawks’ win over the eighth-seed Bobcats. “First, this group of guys worked really hard this season, even with all of the changes that came with the pandemic. Second, some former players were able to be here, and they got to be a part of the moment. Third, I’m excited for everyone behind the scenes who had a part in making this season work.” The Hawks won their first conference title during the 2010-11 season earning a trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas — site of this year’s tournament. SGSC (23-3) is one of five teams with 23 wins joining No. 2 Mineral Area Colletge (23-0), No. 4 Shelton State (23-1), No. 7 Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa (23-1) and unranked Dawson (23-2) in the field of 16 teams with the tournament beginning Monday, April 19 with the championship game scheduled for Saturday, April 24.