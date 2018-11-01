SGSC Salutes Academic Honorees

A total of 369 South Georgia State College students earned recognition on the summer 2019 academic honors list, according to an announcement by the school’s vice president for academic and student affairs, Dr. Robert Page.

Nineteen students earned a spot on the president’s list, 20 on the dean’s list, and 330 on the academic honors list.

Students enrolled in 12 or more semester hours of study with a grade point average of 4.0 are placed on the president’s pist for the semester. Students with a semester average of 3.5 to 3.9 on 12 or more semester hours of study are placed on the dean’s list for that semester.

Students enrolled in 5 to 11 semester hours of study with a grade point average of 3.5 or better are listed on the academic honors list for that semester.

Area students who were recognized are:

Ware County: president’s list, Charles A. Daniels, Raegan E. Howell, Danny R. McCook, Brianna J. Mooneyhan, Christy M. Overby, Karlee J. Ray, Amanda H. Ray;

academic honors list, Caitlyn A. Barber, Melanie J. Bennett, Savannah E. Boan, DeShawn A. Bostick, Megan N. Brummett, Lauren E. Callahan, Falone M. Carter,

Jimeshia R. Clark, Jimmy L. Clark, Christopher L. Corbett, Marshall K. Crews, Hunter C. Crosby, Victoria A. Davis, Katrina Dawson McMillan, Daniel L. Denney, Breanna A.Denton, Haley A. Dixon,

Llorin K. Freelove, Arianna Gaona, Arbrianna S. Goolsby, Raiven A. Green, Jennifer M. Hall, John D. Hampton III, Sarah B. Hilliard, Dinecia Howard, Allyson M. Hudson, Imani Johnson, JQuai Q. Johnson, Sara A. Johnson, Kathryn M. Kearson, Betsy B. Kinnon,

Kayla I. Kirkland, Dauntiara B. Lewis, Anne Lin, Justin D. Linhart, Christopher L. Looney, Ali X. Lopez Ceron, Tonisha K. Love, Maria K. Manabat, D’Yonne L. McClain, Shawnda J. McDaniel, Seth D. McDaniel, Isabella Mignacca, Cason M. Mingo, Mallory D. Moye, Dustin J. Musgrove,

Jeannette C. Parrish, Arianna Y. Parrish, Cullee B. Peavey, Lana N. Penland, Rebecca L. Reis, Gavin D. Reynolds, Diana Rodriguez, Ana L. Santana, Samuel E. Sears, Payton Smith, Yavonda A. Stephenson, Jabari Z. Stephenson,

Phillip M. Suess, Haley E. Underwood, Faith O. Walker, Nashie A. Wesley, Cole S. White, Amber E. Williamson, Victoria Wyatt, Eva L. Yates, Karissa A. Youmans

Pierce County: president’s list, Evan G. Adams;

dean’s list, Samantha D. Mercer;

academic honors list, Rafael C. Barros, Cayd H. Batchelor, Kassie G. Bridges, Danielle N. Brooker, Christopher C. Carbaugh, Bruce A. Carter, Carson B. Davis, Abigayle Drury, Cason N. Farr, Kimberly M. Gray, Haylea S. Hannah,

Kera D. Hickox, Kalynne S. Hiers, KellyAnn E. Howard, Rachel M. Howell, Terissa R. Hughes, Tasha Kessler, Sarah J. Manning, Ashley M. Mcintosh, Caroline I. McQuaig, Samuel W. Miles, Richard T. Newell, Thomas J. Ponsell, Arthur M. Reichert,

James M. Reid, Jonathan D. Rudd, Dannell S. Smith, Shanandoah E. Smith, Molly A. Strickland, Josie S. Strickland, Halie A. Sturges, Amanda E. Taylor, Sara A. Tyre, Tiffany Tyre, Jordan E. Waters, Joanna White, Douglas B. Williamson, Zachary S. Winters

Brantley County: president’s list, Elizabeth L. Howell;

dean’s list, Karson N. Clements; a

cademic honors list, Jared T. Bare, Kevin Bass, Makenzie L. Johns, Sarah M. South, Ella G. Whitehurst

Charlton County: dean’s list, Robert R. Hadley;

academic honors list, Ciera L. Allen, Andrew J. Chesser, Catherine T. Dell, Brinson‑James L. Ganey, Julianna M. Johnson, Mallory A. Lairsey, Heather R. Lloyd

Clinch County: academic honors list, Connor M. Johnson, Mary M. Smith, Stephanie L. Stalvey

Atkinson County: dean’s list: Tanner D. Solomon;

academic honors list, Lisa S. Carver, Francisco Contreras, London C. Courson, Shelby G. Day, Alejandra Diaz, Allison L. Johnson, Karace J. Lott, Tyler J. Metts, Katrina L. Myers, Lawton W. Nugent, Whitney A. Wilson

Bacon County: president’s list, Louana Hernandez;

dean’s list, Carson J. Taylor;

academic honors list: Arica L. Berryhill, Alexis M. Boatright, Jayden B. Boatright, Marlee L. Clements, Lindsey D. Cothern, Hannah E. Crosby, Marley K. Hilton, Kala H. Hodges, Kelsey M. Holton, Saraheve Montano, Tabitha S. Smith, Angela V. Spires, Amanda R. Tanner, Makayla S. Taylor, Taylor N. Tomberlin, Kristin B. Westberry, Grace A. Wilson

Appling County: academic honors list, Anna L. Bell, Logan E. Carter, Kaley S. Carter, Carter H. Cauley, Sydney S. Cauley, Ashley P. Dowling, Morgan R. Hutcheson, Brynn Larsen, Caleb B. Smith, Brianna G. Thomas, Coty S. Weaver, Leslie J. Yawn.