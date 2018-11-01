Sex Offender Failed To List Her Address

A convicted sex offender who was released from Pulaski Prison on Sept. 9 was arrested Monday and charged with failure to register as a sex offender when she settled in the 600 block of Pendergast St., said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Kimberly Hillman, 44, was being held in the Ware County jail this morning, Royal said.

“She never made contact with the sheriff’s department to register and a search for her was made Monday,” said Royal. “She was found in the 600 block of Pendergast Street and taken to the Ware County jail.”

Deputy Brian Newman made contact with the woman and took her into custody about 10:50 a.m. Monday.

Hillman was convicted in Duval County, Fla. on May 28, 1999 for “lewd and lascivious acts with a minor in Duval County,” Royal said.

The sheriff could not explain why Hillman was incarcerated in a Georgia prison after being convicted in a Florida case.

In a separate case, Ware County detectives are investigating a theft that occurred between 6 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. Friday involving the theft of a 9mm handgun, said Royal.

The SCCP brand, model CPX-2 handgun had been taken out of a vehicle parked in the 4700 block of Oakview Road, Royal said.

The deputy’s report did not contain a description of the vehicle.