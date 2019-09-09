September 9, 2019

Dakota Bell Griner

Dakota Bell Griner, 13, passed away Friday (Sept. 6, 2019) at her residence in Waycross following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. She was in the eighth grade at Ware County Middle School.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Gary Simmons Sr.

She is survived by her father, Christopher Lee Griner (Jessica), of Waycross; her mother, Jaclyn Simmons Griner, of Waycross; five siblings, Madison Griner, Marissa Ghent, Christopher Ghent, Matthew Murray and Colton Griner; her grandparents, Lester and Cindy Griner, Tony and Louise Varnadore and Nancy Simmons; and a multitude of aunts and uncles.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

William Perry Jones

RHINE, Ga. — William Perry Jones, 74, of Rhine, passed away Friday (Sept. 6, 2019) at his residence following a sudden illness.

Born in Blackshear, Jan. 9, 1945, he lived in Riverview, Fla., for several years before moving to Rhine close to 20 years ago. He was a 1963 graduate of Patterson High School and played on the varsity football team.

He would go on to retire from GTE Telephone Company where he had been a manager. An avid hunter and fisherman, his motto, thanks to the musical talents of Luke Bryan, was “Huntin, Fishin’ and Loving Every Day” – and he did them all quite well.

He was also very talented in woodworking. Over the years he built many things for friends and family and wasn’t afraid to tackle any job. Between the months of August and November you could find him rooting for the Georgia Bulldogs — if he wasn’t hunting or fishing.

He was very generous with his love and time for not only his children but for other children who seemed to gravitate to him. He was a member of the Blackshear First United Methodist Church.

He was a son of the late George Eldon and Jessie Aspinwall Jones. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Paulie Jones Barsdis, two sisters, Betty Nichols and Daisy Ann Jones, a brother, Eldon Jones, and two great-nieces, Meghan Gaskins and Mary Gaskins.

Survivors include his loved and treasured companion, Vickie Thompson; a daughter, Robin Jones, of Tampa, Fla.; his son, Matthew Perry “Matt” Jones, of Lithia, Fla.; a son-in-law, John Barsdis, of Tampa; a brother, Robert Jones Sr., of Brunswick; three grandchildren, Ashli, Isaac and Quinn; a great-grandchild, Izaac; a niece, Lynn Gaskins; nephew, Robert Jones Jr., nephew, Casey Jones; a great-nephew, Trey Gaskins; two great-nieces, Jessica Jones and Frances Jones; and other relatives; and too many hunting and fishing buddies to count.

The funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment will be in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home chapel one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Eddie J. Wheeler

Eddie Joseph Wheeler, 73, of Waycross, died Sunday morning (Sept. 8, 2019) at his residence after a short illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Marilyn Connie Hayslip McCarthy

Marilyn Connie Hayslip McCarthy, 85, of Blackshear, passed away Saturday morning (Sept. 7, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness.

She was born and raised in Jefferson County, daughter of the late Wiley and Edna Hayes Hayslip and made Blackshear her home for the past 12 years. She graduated from Wadley High School and Draughon’s Business College in Savannah.

She was a retired executive secretary from Kaiser Agri-Cultural Chemicals in Savannah. In later years she and her husband retired to the Okefenokee Country Club in Blackshear. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waycross.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph J. McCarthy Jr., of Blackshear; two children, Bill Harrell (wife, Gail), of Savannah, Kelly Grimm (husband, Marty), of York, Pa.; four grandchildren, Donald Brown (wife, Lisa), of Evans, Chris Brown (wife, Amanda), of Waycross, Emma Kerdziski, of York, Pa., Joey Grimm, of York, Pa.; four great-grandchildren, Madison Brown, Shana Brown, Allison Brown, Will Brown; a sister-in-law, Diane Terhune (husband, Tony) of Portland, Ore.; numerous other family and friends.

A graveside service will be held Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Savannah.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 7 until 8 o’clock at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Edna Christine Godwin

Edna Christine DePratter Godwin, 92, of Blackshear, passed away Saturday (Sept. 7, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following a short illness.

Born in Hickox, June 16, 1927, she lived in Pierce County most of her life. She worked for the former Pierce Trading Company prior to going to work with her husband as a bookkeeper at his business, Godwin’s Body Shop. She continued to work there for several years after her husband sold the business to his nephew, Mike Godwin.

She loved to work in her yard and to cook and so enjoyed having her family over for all occasions. She was a member of First Baptist Church and the Alathean Sunday School Class.

She was a loving wife, mother and was a proud grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was a daughter of the late Eddie and Mattie Strickland DePratter. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Lewis Godwin, her sister, Lottie Mae Grant, and by all three of her brothers, Eugene DePratter, Arnold DePratter and Oscar DePratter.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and David Crawford, of Brunswick; her granddaughter, Kristin (Ian) Kaszans; her twin grandsons, Aidan and James Kaszans; her brother-in-law, Clinton Godwin, of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at First Baptist Church Blackshear.

Interment will be in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.

Members of the Alathean Sunday School Class are kindly requested to serve as honorary pallbearers and should meet at the church by 10:30 Wednesday morning.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

James Robert Gibson

James “Jim” Robert Gibson, 91, of Hortense, passed away Saturday night (Sept. 7, 2019) at his residence following an extended illness.

Born in Hortense, he was the son of Robert Lee Gibson and Ora Lee Ammons Gibson. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Patsy Hyers, a son, Ricky Gibson, a grandson, Patrick Hyers, a great great-grandson, Aiden Hyers, a son-in-law, Edward Hyers, four brothers and two sisters.

He was retired from B&W in Brunswick as a steel worker. He loved sports, baseball, working on lawn mowers, eating his grapes and loved his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Josephine Gibson, of Hortense; one son and daughter-in-law, Butch and Wilma Jean Gibson, of Hortense; six grandchildren and their spouses, Robert Hyers, of Hortense, Melissa and Leonard Roberts, of Hoboken, Valerie and Josh Hutcheson, of Brunswick, Shane Gibson, of Hoboken, Colter and Brandy Gibson, of Ideal, Ga., Brian Gibson, of Hortense; six great-grandchildren and their spouses, Tucker and Leah Hyers, of Hickox, McKenzie and David Smith, of Charlotte, N.C., Leela Roberts, of Hoboken, Sierra Gibson, Ezra Smith and Skylar Gibson, all of Ideal; two great-great-grandchildren, Kager Hyers and Maggie Hyers, both of Hickox; one brother-in-law, Tony and Reecie Moore, of Headland, Ala.; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Jackson and the Rev. Loren Bryant officiating.

Burial will follow in the Twin Rivers Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Doug Douglas, Don Gibson, John Willy Johns, Liston Jacobs, Timmy Anderson and Bobby Browning.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Clifford T. Parks

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Clifford Thomas Park, 94, was held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at First United Methodist Church.

Officiating was the Rev. Mary Ann Braswell.

Interment was in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Lavance Gay, Mark Bowen, Pap Gillis, Wayne Roberson, Jim Waters and Franklin Rozier.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Blackshear Rotary Club along with members of the Wesley I and II Sunday School classes at First United Methodist Church.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Gregory Reynolds

A memorial service for Gregory Reynolds was held at Music Funeral Home Saturday afternoon with the Rev. Richard Golden and the Rev J.D. Corbitt officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arragements.

Travis Lee Hood

The funeral for Travis Lee Hood was held Saturday afternoon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with President Michael Musgrove presiding and Bishop Ronnie Musgrove conducting.

Burial followed in Little Utah Cemetery in Axson.

Pallbearers were Barry Bennett, Lance Bennett, Cory Bennett, Derek Hill, Kody Hood, Bradley Hood, Colbey Hood, Kory Hood, Kerry Hood and Kelly Hood.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

John Quincey Bowen

A funeral service for John Quincey Bowen was held Saturday afternoon at Haywood Baptist Church with the Rev. Donnie Tuten officiating.

Active pallbearers were Jeremy Bowers, Derek Carter, Chad Griffin, Charlie Griffin, Scott Griffin and Travis Tuten.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Sandra Barnett Lyle

A funeral for Sandra Barnett Lyle, 82, was held Saturday evening at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jesse Deems officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Lou Mae Case

A funeral for Lou Mae Case took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jake Phillips officiating.

Burial was in Hoboken Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Ronnie McGill, Danny McGill, Paul Case, Nicholas Mills, Austin Durr and J.J. Jacobs.