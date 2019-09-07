September 7, 2019

Dakota Griner

Dakota Griner, 13, passed away Friday morning (Sept. 6, 2019) at her residence after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

William Preston Gray

William Preston “Bill” Gray, 88, died Thursday morning (Sept. 5, 2019) at St. Vincent Medical Center of Jacksonville, Fla., following an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Rev. Glenn Lindsey

A funeral for the Rev. Glenn Lindsey was held Friday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Golden, the Rev. Mike Aldridge and the Rev. Jerry Herndon officiating.

Burial followed in Waresboro Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Bill Allen, Bobby Golden, Joey Golden, Bryan Kauffman, Chris Kellum, Wayne Lindsey and Bo Morgan.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were staff and nurses of Hospice House and employees of Waycross Molded Products.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

John Ballard Stovall

A funeral for John Ballard Stovall was held Friday morning at Central Baptist Church with the Rev. Mitch Hall and the Rev. Matt Tuttle officiating.

Burial followed in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers were Schreiber’s Bootery family and his Waycross High School class of 1967 friends.

Active pallbearers were Isaiah Sharpe, Jackson Moody, Colson Moody, Tripp McCarthy, Thomas Castellanos, Ladedric Castellanos and Evan Smoak.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.