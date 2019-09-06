September 6, 2019

Clifford Thomas Park

BLACKSHEAR — Clifford Thomas Park, 94, of Blackshear, passed away late Wednesday evening (Sept. 4, 2019) at his residence.

Born in Tennile, Ga., Jan. 30, 1925, he lived in Jesup prior to moving to Pierce County 60 years ago. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was a 1950 graduate of the University of Georgia where he received his degree in Agriculture.

He retired from the UGA Pierce County Extension Office where he had been the Pierce County Agriculture Agent. Over the years, he was honored to have several national winners in agriculture come out of his office.

He had the privilege of being the oldest and longest standing member of the Blackshear Rotary Club until 2018 when his health forced him to no longer be able to attend. While a member, he served as a past president, longtime treasurer and was a Paul Harris Fellow.

He was a member of the Blackshear First United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday school for 59 years. He had served on the administrative board and had served as chairman of the Buildings and Grounds Committee as well as serving on several other boards and committees over the years.

He had been a past president of the Pierce County Chamber of Commerce (1970) and was the Pierce County “Citizen of the Year” recipient in 1984 as well as being the S. Dow Nimmer award recipient in 2002. He also served on the Pierce County Tax Equalization Board.

Playing golf (he was instrumental in starting the Lakeview Golf Course), fishing and working in his yards were all hobbies he enjoyed over the years. No matter how active in his community he had been over the years, he would probably want to be more remembered for his strong faith in God and his love for his children.

He was a son of the late Hugh Alonzo and Eva Treadwell Park. He was also preceded in death by all five of his sisters and all six of his brothers.

Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Patricia “Pat” Nichols Park, of Blackshear; his daughter and son-in-law, Margaret and Terry Mathews, of Atlanta; his son, Alex Park, of Atlanta; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at First United Methodist Church.

Interment will be in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday morning from 9:30 until 11 o’clock at the church.

The family kindly requests members of the Blackshear Rotary Club as well as members of the Wesley I and Wesley II Sunday school classes serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the church by 10:30 Saturday morning.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501 or to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 127, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

John Quincey Bowen

John Quincey Bowen, 93, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 4, 2019) at his daughter’s residence surrounded by family following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Pierce County but resided in Brunswick and Waycross for many years. He was a former pipe fitter with UA Local 177 in Brunswick, and a member of Haywood Baptist Church in Dixie Union.

He served in the United States Army during World War II and the Korean War. He was also a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4382 and the American Legion.

He was a son of the late Thomas Malachi Bowen and Etta Roberson Bowen. He was married to the late Annette Popham Bowen and Mary H. Bowen. He was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Phillip Hurst and Brianna Bowen, and eight siblings, Margaret Votaw (Russell), Jack Bowen (Mae), Walt Bowen (Thelma), Bob Bowen, Kent Bowen (Lavada), Eugene Buddy Bowen (Virginia), Bud Bowen, and infant sister, Clara Mae Bowen.

He is survived by three children, Janet Taylor (George), of Dixie Union, Penny Bowers, of Blackshear, and Susan Bowen, of Waycross; other children, Connie Pruitt, of Lakeland, Ga., Roger Kott (Pat), of Georgetown, Ga., Daniel Kott Bowen, of Waycross, and Robin Bowen Hambric, of Waycross; 17 grandchildren; a multitude of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Louise Thornberry (Harvey), of Ohio; a brother, Mitchell Bowen (Norene), of Blackshear; a sister-in-law, Alice Bowen, of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon at Haywood Baptist Church in Dixie Union from 1 until 3 o’clock followed by a funeral at 3 p.m.

Burial will be held in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family would also like to give a sincere thank you to the staff of Hospice Satilla for the devoted care given to their father over the past year.

Belinda Dixon

Belinda Dixon, 63, of Waycross, after fighting a long, tough battle with cancer, died late Wednesday night (Sept. 4, 2019) at her residence, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born in Waycross to the late Elton McCutchen and Connie Gassett McCutchen. She made Waycross her home for all of her life. For many years, she was the director for the Magnolia House in Waycross and attended the First Church of the Nazarene.

She will always be remembered as a mother who worked hard and loved her family. Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Anthony Dixon.

She is survived by her children, Jack “Jay” Hipps, of Waycross, Jenny Bryant, of Blackshear, Derek Dixon (wife, Jennifer), of Waycross; three step-children, Jamie Dixon (wife, Sissy), of Blackshear, Carla Dixon, of Blackshear, Kellie Williamson (husband, Buddy), of Blackshear; her mother, Connie Gassett McCutchen, of Fayetteville, Ark.; her grandchildren, Dustin Bryant (wife, Emily), Seth Bryant, Dillon Bryant, Bailey Bryant, Tristin Dixon, Kelsey Albritton, Carlton Crews; one great-grandchild, Paisley Bryant; two sisters, Karen Monfils, of Waycross, Lisa Brammell, of Fayetteville, Ark.; two special nephews, Cliff Jones and Joseph “Mackie” Jones, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Church of the Nazarene in Waycross. Burial will follow in Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Pierce County.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Linda McCray Tolliver

Linda McCray Tolliver, 64, took a heavenly flight on Aug. 30, 2019 after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross, Oct. 1, 1954 to C.C. McCray and the late Jewel E. McCray. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at an early age, and joined Greater Mount Zion A.M.E. Church, Waycross, where she was a faithful member and soloist in the Junior Choir, and later in the Young Adult and Senior choirs.

At the time of her passing, she was a faithful member of World International, Inc. Tallahassee, Fla.

She received her formal education in the Ware County School System, graduating from Waycross High School in 1972. She furthered her education at Waycross-Ware Technical School, where she majored in business.

She was an anointed gospel singer who was known locally by ministers and was invited to sing in local churches and surrounding areas.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Tillman Funeral Home Chapel, 4006 Crawfordville Road, Tallahassee, Fla.

In additioin to her mother, she was preceded in death by her her sister, Cynthia D. McCray, her paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Pompey McCray, and maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Hollis.

She leaves to cherish fond memories, her loving and devoted husband, Minister Bobby Tolliver, Tallahassee, Fla.; two step-daughters, Stephanie Tolliver, of North Carolina, and Regina Tolliver, of Tampa, Fla.; six, step-grandchildren; her father, C.C. McCray, Waycross; sister, Christi C. McCray, of Tallahassee, Fla.; niece, Brandi Threat, Grovetown, Ga.; great-nieces Jahann Threat, of Kennesaw, and Jaelah Threat, of Grovetown; her god-mother, Dr. Martha M. Hall, of Waycross; and a host of sorrowing relatives and friends.

Sympathy cards and letters of condolences may be sent to her husband at the following address: Minister Bobby Tolliver, 4768 Woodville Highway, Apt. 1014, Tallahassee, Fla. 32305.

“Our Heavenly Father heard her pray.

“His angels came and took her away!

“‘Lord, I’m ready’!” He heard her prayer.

“He rescued her. No more pains to bear!

“Today, she is resting … It came to pass.

“Linda made it over, she’s home at last!”

Gregory Reynolds

Gregory Reynolds, 57, died suddenly Tuesday morning (Sept. 4, 2019) at his residence in Dixie Union.

He was born in Mishawaka, Ind., to the late James W. Reynolds and Lillie F. Sutton Reynolds. He resided in South Bend, Ind., before moving to Waycross 21 years ago. He was employed as a welder at Jim’s Welding Machine Shop for 18 years and previously at Wells Cargo for 13 years.

Survivors include his wife (whom he married July 11, 1998), Linda Turner Reynolds, of Dixie Union; three children, Kim DeLettre (Wayne), of Waycross, Curt Landrum (Nikki), of Vidalia, and Hank Landrum (Krystal), of Waresboro; eight grandchildren, Kara Vick (Ace), Colby Deen, Logan, Slade, Harley, Curt Jr., Bruce, Madison, Seana and Maddox Landrum; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Brian Reynolds, of Indiana; one sister, Marsha Reynolds, of Indiana; best friend, Jesse Bailey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Marvin Roger Beverly

A funeral for Marvin Roger Beverly was held Thursday afternoon at Suwannee Chapel Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Mitchell Deems and Brother Tony Thomas officiating.

Burial followed in Suwannee Chapel Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Blake Yawn, Curt Thomas, Morris Beverly and Donnie Stevens.

