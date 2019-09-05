September 5, 2019

Gregory Reynolds

Gregory Reynolds, 57, died suddenly Tuesday morning (Sept. 3, 2019) at his residence in Dixie Union.

He was born in Mishawaka, Ind., to the late James W. Reynolds and Lillie F. Sutton Reynolds. He resided in South Bend, Ind., before moving to Waycross 21 years ago. He was employed as a welder at Jim’s Welding Machine Shop for 18 years and previously at Wells Cargo for 5 to 6 years.

Survivors include his wife (whom he married July 11, 1998), Linda Turner Reynolds, of Dixie Union; three children, Kim DeLettre (Wayne), of Waycross, Curt Landrum (Nikki), of Vidalia, and Hank Landrum (Krystal), of Waresboro; eight grandchildren, Kara Vick (Ace), Colby Deen, Logan, Slade, Harley, Curt Jr., Bruce, Madison, Seana and Maddox Landrum; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Brian Reynolds, of Indiana; one sister, Marsha Reynolds, of Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Dr. Wilbur T. Leaphart

Dr. Wilbur T. Leaphart, of Atlanta, died Wednesday (Aug. 28, 2019).

Born in Waycross Oct. 20, 1927, he was the youngest of six children born to Harry and Mary Leaphart. Dr. Leaphart was educated in the public schools of Waycross.

He graduated from Morehouse College in 1958 and later earned a master of education from the University of Florida (1967) and a doctor of education from Clark Atlanta University (1991).

He enjoyed a 34-year career with Atlanta Public Schools. Recognized for his extraordinary leadership abilities, Dr. Leaphart was chosen to be part of the administrative team that opened the first middle school in the school system, Sammye E. Coan, and he was later named principal in 1969.

Dr. Leaphart continued to assume positions of increased responsibility within the Atlanta Public School System before retiring as secondary school administrator in 1995.

He leaves to mourn his departure and cherish his memory, his loving wife of 58 years, Shirley Hanks Leaphart; a son, Gregory Tyrone Leaphart (Suzette); three grandchildren, Malik Akil Leaphart, Brittany Kiara Vance, Ajani Jabari Leaphart; a sister, Barbara Byrd; dear friend, Bettye W. Robinson; and a host of nieces, nephews, god-children and friends.

Dr. Leaphart was preceded in death by his younger son, Brian Thomas Leaphart.

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Omega memorial service was held at Radcliffe Presbyterian Church, 286 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive, NW, Atlanta.

A wake and family visitation will be held immediately following the Omega Memorial Service.

The celebration of life and love for Dr. Leaphart will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Road, NW, Atlanta.

The Rev. Dr. Gregory A. Sutton is senior pastor.

The Rev. Dr. Andrew L. Stephens Jr. will officiate. Bishop Alfred L. Norris will be the eulogist.

Interment will be at Lincoln Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eta Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi, Inc. Scholarship.

Contributions should be sent to the Eta Omega Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 50521, Atlanta, Ga. 30302.

The cortege is asked to assemble at the residence at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Arrangements are with William Gayleano Murray & Sons Funeral Home, Atlanta.

Melvin Luke Woodard

Melvin Luke Woodard, 67, of Hoboken, died early Sunday morning (Sept. 1, 2019) at his residence after a brief illness.

He was born in Clermont, Fla., to the late William Woodard and Ruby Alice Combee Woodard. He made his home in Hoboken for a majority of his life. He worked as a chicken farmer, and attended West Carswell Baptist Church in Waycross for many years.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marvelene Blanchard, two sons, Melvin Luke Woodard Jr. and Keith Woodard, and four siblings, William Oscar Woodard, Samuel David Woodard, Shirley Ann Byrd and Geneva Bostic.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Mabel Daugherty (husband, Hoyet), of Starke, Fla., Harvey Woodard (wife, Tina), of Waycross, Oveida Melton (husband, Dennis), of Blackshear, Lester Woodard (wife, Sheila), of Blackshear, Alvin Woodard, of Blackshear; three step-children, Lorri Ann Blanchard, Anita Marlene Blanchard and Julie Sanders (husband, Chris), all of Hoboken; two step-grandchildren, Brandon Morgan and Cody Morgan; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Gloria G. Trone

Gloria G. Trone, 72, of Folkston, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 28, 2019) in Brunswick.

She was born Nov. 6, 1946 in Macomb, Ill., to the late Daniel Wilson and Geneva Hickox Morgan. She was a homemaker and a member of Folkston Church of Christ.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by four husbands, Raymond Berry, Gary Shepard, Kenneth Peavey and Eddie Trone, a son, Daniel Shepard, and three sisters, Diane Johnson, Barbara Foxall and Elizabeth Ebbert.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer McClain; a sister, Susan Welch; two grandchildren, Samantha McClain and Beatrix McJanda; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Friday at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston from 6 until 8 p.m.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery, 5000 Brunswick Highway, Waycross.

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

Linda McCray Tolliver

Linda McCray Tolliver, 64, took a heavenly flight Aug. 30, 2019 after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross, Oct. 1, 1954 to C.C. McCray and the late Jewell E. McCray. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at an early age, and joined Greater Mount Zion A.M.E. Church, Waycross, where she was a faithful member and soloist in the Junior Choir, and later in the Young Adult and Senior choirs.

At the time of her passing, she was a faithful member of World International, Inc. Tallahassee, Fla.

She received her formal education in the Ware County School System, graduating from Waycross High School in 1972. She furthered her education at Ware Technical School, where she majored in business.

She was an avid and talented seamstress. She was most known for her angelic voice. She was known locally by ministers and was invited to sing in local churches and surrounding areas.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Tillman Funeral Home Chapel, 4006 Crawfordville Road, Tallahassee, Fla.

She was a 1974 graduate of Waycross High School and was a member of Light of The Word International Ministries, Tallahassee, Fla. She was an anointed gospel singer.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jewel Hollis McCray, and her sister, Cynthia D. McCray, her paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Pompey McCray, and maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Sam Hollis.

She leaves to cherish fond memories, her loving and devoted husband, Minister Bobby Tolliver, Tallahassee, Fla.; two step-daughters, Stephanie Tolliver, of North Carolina, and Regina Tolliver, of Tampa, Fla.; six, step-grandchildren; her father, Christopher C. McCray, Waycross; sister, Christi C. McCray, of Tallahassee, Fla.; niece, Brandi Threat, Grovetown, Ga.; great-nieces Jahann Threat, of Kennesaw, and Jaelah Threat, of Grovetown; her god-mother, Dr. Martha M. Hall, of Waycross; and a host of sorrowing relatives and friends.

Sympathy cards and letters of condolences may be sent to her husband at the following address: Minister Bobby To||iver, 4768 Woodville Highway, Apt. 1014, Tallahassee, Fla. 32305.

“Our Heavenly Father heard her pray.

“His angels came and took her away!

“‘Lord, I’m ready’!” He heard her prayer.

“He rescued her. No more pains to bear!

“Today, she is resting … It came to pass.

“Linda made it over, she’s home at last!”

Sandra Barnett Lyle

Sandra Barnett Lyle, 82, died Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 3, 2019) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following a brief illness.

She was a native of Empire, Ala., and she had made her home in Waycross since 1970. She married Dr. Donald Bennett Lyle in Birmingham, Ala., on May 24, 1958 and celebrated 44 years of marriage until his death, Nov. 11, 2002.

She was the daughter of the late Sanford Barnett and Atha Will Roberts Barnett. She was also preceded in death by a daughter Robyn Lyle Howell, a sister, Mary Diane Barnett, and a brother, Phillip Ray Barnett.

She was a graduate of Ensley High School and attended the University of Alabama in Birmingham, Ala. After moving to Waycross she graduated from the Licensed Practical Nurse program at Okefenokee Technical College and graduated from South Georgia College in 1976 as a registered nurse. She worked with Satilla Regional Medical Center (now Memorial Satilla Health) in the Obstetrics Department for 27 years before retiring in 2002.

She was a member of New Life Church.

Survivors include a son, Russell Lyle (Patti), of Waycross; grandsons, Robert Sandford Howell (Chelsea), of Hephzibah, Corey Reeves (Lindsey), of Cullman, Ala., Thomas William Lyle, Zachary Lyle and Jacob Lyle, all of Waycross; great-grandsons, Robert Sanford Howell Jr., James Alston Howell IV and Evan Howell; a niece, Mary Diane Brown, of Anniston, Ala.; and a nephew, Phillip Ray Barnett Jr., of Rainbow City, Ala.

Memorial donations may be sent to Hospice Satilla Hospice House, c/o Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

A funeral will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends starting at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley Beatrice Moss

A celebration of life service for Shirley Beatrice Moss, 72, will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church 702 Arnold McKinney Drive where Rev. Fer-Rell M. Malone Sr. is pastor and Rev. Andrew Cooper, pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Pineland, S.C., will bring words of comfort.

She was born October 25, 1946 in Ocilla to the late Abraham Fish and Ruthelma Cooper Fish Hicks. When she was an infant, Shirley’s parents moved to Miami, Florida. There she received her formal education in the Miami-Dade Public School System. She attended Phyllis Wheatley Elementary and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1964.

Shirley accepted Christ as her personal savoir and was a member of Greater New Bethlehem Baptist Church in Miami, Florida, where she served as a pivotal member of Usher Board No. 1. After moving to Waycross in 1992 she became a member of Faith of God Holiness Church where she served on the usher board.

She was the epitome of goodness, integrity and loyalty. Shirley was a kind and loving woman who treated everyone whom she encountered with absolute respect, fairness and love. Needless to say, she did it all with a smile. She loved to laugh and hold court on her porch in her favorite rocking chair with family and friends — mainly with her wing man and adopted son, Alton Heard, right by her side.

This woman, whom her son Anthony calls “The People’s Champ” will be sorely missed by multitudes of people from ALL walks of life.

On Saturday, August 31, 2019, God called his child — Shirley Beatrice Fish Moss — from her earthly home to her heavenly home.

Those left to cherish her memory include three children: Shirelle Blot of Orange Park, Florida, Cheryl Lindsey of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Harry “Anthony” Moss (Charla) of Washington, D.C., one sister, Virginia Edwards of Ocilla, three brothers, Louis Fish of Miami, Florida, Erick Hicks of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Bernard Hicks of Tallahassee, Florida.

She also leaves behind six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a myriad of relatives and dear friends.

Friends are being received at the Moss resident 512 Reed Street. Public visitation will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Friday at the church from 12 noon to the hour of service.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Nora Gene Tanner

Nora Gene Tanner, 81, died Sunday (Sept. 1, 2019) at her home in Alma following an extended illness.

Born July 29, 1938 in Nicholls, she was the daughter of Nora Thigpen Tanner and George Washington Tanner.

She was the mother of James Bennett, Carolyn Carter (deceased), Nancy Slaughter, Sandra Meeks, Wanda Hutto and Ina Kay Bennett; grandmother of Christopher Meeks, Perry Meeks, Terry Meeks, Amy Meeks (deceased), Danny Taylor Jr., Steven Ryals, Melinda Hernandez, Maurice Crews Jr., Coy Taylor and Gina Slaughter; she had 18 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Ricketson Funeral Home, 305 W. Ward St., Douglas.

A funeral will take place at 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Richard Jeffers, of Liberty Christian Church, Waycross, officiating.

Interment will be in Meeks Cemetery, 976 Meeks Cemetery Road, Nicholls.

John Q. Bowen

John Q. Bowen, 93, passed away Wednesday (September 4, 2019) at his residence after a long term illness.

Belinda Dixon

Belinda Dixon, 63, of Waycross, died late Wednesday evening at her residence after an extended illness.

Clifford T. Park

Clifford T. Park, 94 of Blackshear, passed away late Wednesday evening, September 4, 2019, at his residence.

Lou Mae Case

Lou Mae Case, 91, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday night (Sept. 3, 2019) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

She was reunited in Heaven with the love of her life, E.E. Case “Tex”. They were married for 67 years and had a love that lasted forever.

She was preceded in death by her husband, E. E. Case “Tex”, her eldest daughter, Barbara McGill (Bobbie), two grandsons, Guy Blakeley Jr. (Little Guy) and Danny Charles Durr (Bubba), and a great-great-grandson, Jacob Alexander Butts.

She was born Aug. 7, 1928, a native of Lincoln County, Miss. She made her home in Hoboken for the last 44 years. It’s been said at just the tender age of 14, she chased her future husband down in a corn field and told him that he was going to marry her, and so he did. Lou and Tex were married July 17, 1943. They welcomed two daughters, a son and a beer drinking chimpanzee named “Butch.” Lou and Tex had many adventures and all their precious memories turned into years.

She may have been a frail, tiny, delicate little woman, but she was known as “one tough old bird.” She was stubborn, independent, strong and did things her way to the very end. She took great pride in being a homemaker.

While Tex made ends meet, Lou kept them tied. She could rig up and fix anything. She was a talented seamstress, and would show her love to her great-granddaughters by sewing the most detailed Barbie doll clothes that were far more beautiful than anything that could be purchased in a store.

She also took great pride in keeping a well-kept, beautiful yard. She would put on her favorite little hat and go to work in her yard in the mornings and evenings. She would mow her grass every few days whether it needed it or not. Her flowers looked like something out of a magazine. She was also known for her delicious banana pudding and her famous noodle bake that never lasted long enough at our Christmas get togethers. She must have thought that our parents must have starved us because she was always trying to feed us kids.

Most of all, her obedience to her Lord and Savior was most evident by all who knew her. She was a devoted Christian who studied her Bible faithfully every single day of her life. She was a member of the City Blvd. Church of Christ.

The preacher of many years commended her on rarely missing an opportunity to worship whether it be a regular church service, VBS, Gospel meetings or visiting the local nursing home. Her faith was strong and she never faltered in her walk with Christ. She never fret from departing from this life because she always knew that her eternal home was in Heaven. She encouraged her family to come to church in particular to bring their children to church so that they could learn the Word of God and be saved in hopes that one day they would go to Heaven.

Survivors include one son, Dell Case (Linda), of Ferris, Texas; one daughter, Shirley Oliver (Junior), of Hoboken; eight grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandson.

She had six living generations in her family.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Hoboken City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday beginning at 1 p.m.

