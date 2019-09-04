September 4, 2019

Marvin Roger Beverly

Marvin Roger Beverly, 71, of Waycross, died Monday afternoon (Sept. 2, 2019) at River Brook Healthcare in Homerville after an extended illness.

He was born in Clinch County to the late Newton W. Beverly Jr. and Louise Rebecca Cox Beverly and made Waycross his home for all of his life. He attended Suwanee Chapel Church of God of Prophecy and was a loving and gentle soul that gave as much love as he received.

He is survived by two sisters, Mary Thomas (husband, John), of Waycross, and Carol Bryant (husband, Mike), of Waycross, two brothers, Clinton Beverly (wife, Pam), of Manor, and Wayne Beverly, of Milledgeville, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at Suwanee Chapel Church of God of Prophecy. Burial will follow in Suwanee Chapel Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

John Ballard Stovall

John Ballard Stovall, 69, of Waycross, died early Tuesday morning (Sept. 3, 2019) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

He was born in Abbeville, S.C., to the late Jim and Ann Ryle Stovall.

He was a 1967 graduate of Waycross High School where he was an outstanding athlete and was awarded the Best All-round Athlete Award. He attended Abraham Baldwin College and Valdosta State College.

He was the manager of Schreiber’s Bootery for more than 40 years. He was a longtime member of Beulah Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and was a youth leader.

He enjoyed participating with The Miracle League of the Okefenokee. He also enjoyed spending time and working out at the YMCA, watching college football and PGA Tour golf, but most of all spending time with his family. His grandchildren were his heart. He was known as “Papa” to many. He will be remembered for his dedication to work, love of family and his strong faith.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one niece, Jenny Stovall.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Mary Ann Mattox Stovall; daughter, Stephanie Moody, of Waycross; son, Scott Moody (wife, Anne), of Valdosta; six grandchildren, Kelsey Chandler, Kamryn Moody and Isaiah Sharpe, all of Waycross, Jackson Moody, Colson Moody and Tripp McCarthy, all of Valdosta; one brother, Sam Stovall (wife, Peggy), of Waycross; one sister, Minona Beasley (husband, Joe), of Hendersonville, N.C.; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday morning at 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family requests the Schreiber’s Bootery family, and the Waycross High School Class of 1967 to serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the church by 10:40 a.m. Friday for the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Southeast Cancer Unit, 401 Pendleton St., Waycross, Ga. 31501, or Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501, or Beulah Baptist Church, 3343 Beulah Church Road, Alma, Ga. 31510.

Rev. Glenn Lindsey

The Rev. Glenn Lindsey, 61, passed away Monday (Sept. 2, 2019) at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick, following a short illness.

He was born in Coffee County but resided most of his adult life in Ware County.

He was formerly employed at Waycross Molded Products for 25 years and was the pastor of Waresboro Church of God for the last 21 years. He was the lead chaplain for Hospice Satilla and had recently joined the Region M Healthcare Coalition for the State of Georgia.

He was a son of the late Mary Lou Musgrove Prevatt. He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Felton Prevatt, and a brother, Tommy Lindsey.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Lindsey, of Waresboro; a son, Chris Lindsey, of Waresboro; a daughter, April Lindsey Kauffman (Bryan), of Waresboro; a granddaughter, Kennah; four siblings, Eddie Lindsey (Jane), of Axson, Lena Merritt (J.R.), of Millwood, Wayne Lindsey (Janice), of Alma, and Roger Prevatt, of Waresboro; a sister-in-law, Becky Lindsey, of Nicholls; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Waresboro Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening at the funeral home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

The family requests the staff and nurses of Hospice Satilla and co-workers at Waycross Molded Products to meet at the funeral home Friday morning by 10:40 a.m. to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Carl ‘Buddy’ Little

NAHUNTA — Carl “Buddy” Little, 56, of Nahunta, passed away Sunday afternoon (Sept. 1, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross after an extended illness.

Born in Jesup, he was the son of Carl J. and Mary E. Hunnicutt Little.

He was a heavy equipment operator for Glynn Iron Metal and was of the Baptist faith. He loved spending time with his family and friends, fishing and mowing grass.

Survivors include his fiancée, Denise Harris, of Nahunta; a son, Aaron Little, of St. Simons Island; two step-sons, Brad Brooker and Anthony “T” Mishoe, both of Nahunta; a granddaughter, Lucy Little, of St. Simons Island; a step-grandson, Trenton Mishoe, of Nahunta; five sisters and brothers-in-law, Darlene Sweat (Beryl), of Hortense, Marlene Scott, of Waynesville, Judy Hembree, of Tennessee, Tina Flowers, of Hortense, and Carlene Cross (James), of Waynesville; three step-brothers, Randy Rowell (Sherry), Eddie Corbitt and Tony Corbitt (Rhonda), all of Nahunta; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Friday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Hortense Cemetery with Brother David Herrin officiating.

Visitation will be held at the cemetery one hour prior to the service Friday starting at 1 p.m.

